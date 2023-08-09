Ambulances, police cars, public transit among council items

A resolution allowing Roswell Transit to apply for funding assistance until Sept. 30, 2025, is among items city councilors will consider when they meet Thursday. 

 Terri Harber Photo

The Roswell City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. More than 40 items are on the agenda. Some items are noted here:

Public hearings