Ambulances, police cars, public transit among council items

The Roswell City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. More than 40 items are on the agenda. Some items are noted here:
Public hearings
Ordinance 23-10 is a public hearing to consider adopting a Municipal Gross Receipts Tax for Ambulance Service to be managed by the city’s fire department. The proposal calls for a five-sixteenths tax to fund such a service after American Medical Response asked for more than $2.6 million to provide ambulance coverage to the city and Chaves County.
The contract for this service by American Medical Response during the previous year, which ended June 30, was $165,000 annually.
This year’s amount was negotiated down to less than $1.5 million.
In July, councilors postponed this hearing after deciding they required additional details.
Two of the ordinances being heard, 23-09 and 23-12, pertain to building and would affect the city code. Standards for building and performance are the focus of 23-09 and would modify portions of the city’s Zoning Ordinance. The other, 23-12, would modify the Building Code.
Ordinance 23-08 removes the designation of a one-sixteenth tax established in 2017 as an environmental tax.
Ordinance 23-11 proposes new Airport Rules and Regulations be part of Chapter 5 of the City Code to better ensure the Roswell Air Center is in compliance with the rules of the U.S. Transportation Security Administration.
Also on the agenda again is the appeal hearing by Tom Jennings of a Planning and Zoning Commission decision that changed 107 N. Kentucky Ave. from a residential to a commercial business district zone. The owners of the property are local business people, James and Bianca Cheney.
Resolutions
Resolution 23-42 would allow Roswell Transit to file an application with the New Mexico Department of Transportation for money to continue funding assistance through Sept. 30, 2025.
Local bus ridership has nearly doubled compared to the same period in 2022. A report last month states that in the first half of 2022, there were 29,207 bus riders. In the first six months of 2023, that number grew to 56.894.
During the first six months of 2019, the bus system received 77,188 riders.
After 2019, ridership fell drastically in early 2020 as the pandemic began. Roswell Transit staff titled the report to the General Services Committee in July as “Covid-19: The Road to Recovery.”
Resolution 23-40 sets days and times for meetings of city government standing committees based on the New Mexico Open Meetings Act.
The five standing committees are Finance, General Services, Infrastructure, Public Safety and Legal.
The Legal Committee is going to be held on the same day, each month on the fourth Thursday, but earlier: at 2 p.m., instead of 4 p.m.
Consent items
Within this month’s Consent Agenda, councilors will vote once on a long list of items, which includes the purchase of 16 Dodge Durangos for the police department to conduct patrols. The total cost for the vehicles and necessary modifications is about $900,000.
Mayor Tim Jennings said last month that the police department was using some vehicles for patrol that had many miles on them. Some also were no longer in production, he also noted.
Among other items here is to repair a bridge south of the 800 block of East Second Street, known as No. 9199. Money from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will cover the $2.44 million cost of repairing the bridge, which has a structure rating of D-minus.
Presentations
Several presentations are also scheduled on Thursday. These moments are to recognize people, groups or to simply provide information. These usually occur early during the meeting — unless councilors make changes to the agenda.
Other items
ICIP: Councilors will also consider adopting Resolution 23-43, which would authorize staff to submit the city’s 2025-29 Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan (ICIP).
Suggestions were prioritized last month during meetings of the city’s standing committees. The combined result is a list of 42 projects totaling $20.68 million. The document also highlights five high-priority projects.
The final list is sent to the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration. It’s considered to be a way for cities and counties to plan and provides information about each project that can also assist local governments in obtaining state and federal funds for the projects on this list.
Pickleball courts: Outdoor pickleball courts would be placed near the Roswell Adult Center. The Roswell Adult Center Foundation would pay for the courts, which has been recommended by members of the Parks and Recreation Commission and General Services Committee.
