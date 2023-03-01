Roswell Air Center terminal building

American Airlines is making some changes to its flights from the Roswell airport (ROW) starting today.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

Changes to the American Airlines flight out of the Roswell Air Center are coming, with one flight to Dallas having ended Tuesday and the global company indicating its plans to “pause” the direct route to Phoenix for a few months during the summer.

The flight now typically scheduled to depart from the Roswell airport to Dallas-Ft. Worth International Airport around 9:30 a.m. daily ended Tuesday, according to Esmerelda Mendez, a local station manager for American Airlines.