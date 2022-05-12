The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 in Roswell recently awarded $500 scholarships to two high school seniors in Roswell.
Lauryn Saenz will graduate from Goddard High School and plans to study nursing at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell. Lauryn’s fatter, Rick Saenz, served in the U.S. Marines as did three uncles. Her grandfathers Ruben Penida and Steve Bachicha are Vietnam War veterans.
Aryn Brown will graduate from Roswell High School. She plans to become a teacher and will attend New Mexico State University, Las Cruces. Her father, Corey Brown, served in the U.S. Navy and her grandfather in the U.S. Air Force.