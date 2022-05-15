After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the American Legion Auxiliary New Mexico Girls State Program will hold its 73rd session in-person, June 5 to 10, on the campus of Eastern New Mexico University in Portales. Participants in this hands-on leadership program will experience government in action through classroom learning, discussions and debates, and elections, as well as service projects, team-building activities, a talent show and other activities.
Participants must be high school juniors (Class of 2023) and residents of New Mexico attending public, charter, private or home schools. Participants are responsible for their registration fee, transportation to ENMU in Portales, and personal items.
Session fees, which include room and board at the ENMU campus, program costs and materials, are provided by American Legion Auxiliary, Department of New Mexico.
Students that complete the Girls State program will receive three college credits from ENMU at no additional cost and are eligible for exclusive scholarships.
For more information on the program and to register, go to ALANMGirlsState.org or call 505-242-9908. Registration is open until June 1.