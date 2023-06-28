Roswell Fire Department (RFD) wants 12 new hires this July so they can build their staff back up to capacity.
For what may be the first time ever, the RFD is hosting open tryouts on July 8 from 7-11 a.m. at the Louis Jones Training Center. The RFD is doing open tryouts in an attempt to take the anxiety out of the testing process and is hoping to diversify the force.
“There’s female firefighters all over the country. We just haven't had one in Roswell yet,” said Fire Chief Matt Miller. While aiming for the first female firefighter, everyone is welcome.
Normally the RFD recruits new firefighters from local high schools and colleges, but with social media, they’ve been getting new firefighters from all over the country. The RFD is hoping to extend their hiring pool and get in more Roswell locals to try out.
RFD Combat Challenge is what participants can attempt at the event. It starts with carrying a roughly 45-pound fan 75 feet. Then, shouldering a high-rise pack, which is full of rolled hoses and then jogging with it up four flights of stairs. Once atop the stairs, you will pull a doughnut roll, which is a coil of hose attached to a rope, up the same four flights you just ran.
Once you get the doughnut roll up the stairs, you head back down the stairs to a Keiser sled. “Should be called the torture device,” said Miller. The device simulates forcible entry like chopping down a door. After the Keiser sled, you head over to the hose drag where you pull a hose 75 feet. You'll finish the combat challenge with the W drag where you’ll be dragging backwards a 185-pound mannequin 75 feet. To pass the Combat Challenge, you’ll need to do all this in under five minutes.
If you're one of the participants who pass the RFD Combat Challenge, you’ll have completed one of the three steps in getting hired by the fire department. Second is a written test, unless you already have an EMT license. Finally, the last step of the hiring process is a panel interview. The RFD will have folks from human resources on site so that Combat Challenge victors can apply right then and there.
Even if you're not interested in a job with the RFD, the firefighters union is handing out prizes to the participant with the best times. Those not interested in the challenge altogether themselves are encouraged by the fire department to stop by. “Use that day to come out and visit with your local firefighters,” said Training Division Chief Steve Chavez. Food and drinks will be provided for the event, as well as a fire truck spraying water for the kids and to keep things cool. The event will be free and good practice for next year's open tryouts.