Animal ordinance update not yet advanced by committee

Discussion about revising Roswell's Animal and Livestock Code by members of the Public Safety Committee will continue after a lack of consensus about some changes that have proposed.

 Terri Harber photo

After not reaching a consensus on some key changes proposed to Chapter 4 of the Roswell City Code, which pertains to animals, members of the city’s Public Safety Committee decided early this week to spend more time revising it.

A number of suggested amendments weren't sitting well with some committee members. Among those changes would be amending the animal code to better encourage owners to have their pets vaccinated and microchipped.