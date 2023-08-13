Another long meeting night for city councilors

Roswell City Councilors Barry Foster and Edward Heldenbrand, right, look at a list of spending priorities over the next few years. Ranking those priorities —  by using round, colorful stickers —  was part of an agenda item during Thursday's meeting. 

 Terri Harber Photo

Significant items ended up not being part of the Roswell City Council meeting on Thursday, though the session still lasted more than five hours.

The hearing about the proposed ordinance that would add a five-sixteenths Municipal Gross Receipts Tax was postponed. This ordinance would allow the city to collect the tax to fund, create and operate an ambulance service after the cost to pay a contractor rose from $165,000 during the 2023 fiscal year to nearly $1.5 million this fiscal year, which began July 1.