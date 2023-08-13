Another long meeting night for city councilors

Significant items ended up not being part of the Roswell City Council meeting on Thursday, though the session still lasted more than five hours.
The hearing about the proposed ordinance that would add a five-sixteenths Municipal Gross Receipts Tax was postponed. This ordinance would allow the city to collect the tax to fund, create and operate an ambulance service after the cost to pay a contractor rose from $165,000 during the 2023 fiscal year to nearly $1.5 million this fiscal year, which began July 1.
It might be heard during a special meeting tentatively scheduled on Sept. 1. That meeting’s primary purpose would be for councilors to consider approving the appointment of someone to fill the seat being vacated by Ward 2 Councilor Jason Perry, who has resigned to take a job out of state.
And an appeal hearing that challenged a zoning change decision made earlier this year at 107 N. Kentucky Ave., was removed from the agenda because an agreement was reached between the property owners and the appellant, according to city staff.
The goal of proponents is to get council-approved documents to the state well before the end of the month so collection of the tax could begin during this current fiscal year.
Too long, off-topic?
Some items that had originally been part of the meeting’s consent agenda became bones of contention, which resulted in one of the councilors expressing frustration about the conversation going on for too long and veering far off from the stated subjects.
The two items were the purchase of a new patch truck now priced at $291,899, and making an agreement with Frank X. Spencer and Associates, Inc., which would produce a project and plan development for improving Country Club Road from North Sycamore Avenue to North Montana Avenue. The planning work would cost $256,530.
However, both items have increased in cost since they were put into the current year's budget. Earlier in 2023, the patch truck was previously estimated to be $283,407 and the Country Club Road planning effort had been budgeted at about $200,000.
The Country Club item had been removed from the agenda as one of several modifications in the lineup, but it was later restored. The area is planned as the future location for about 800 homes and commercial development, according to past reporting.
“We’re not asking for more money,” City Engineer Louis Najar explained to councilors about these items.
Najar said the road project itself isn’t funded now but with a plan in place, it would more likely receive state funding in the future, perhaps even soon: The New Mexico Department of Transportation, Transportation Commission, meets on Aug. 24.
The Country Club Road project itself would cost about $4.5 million. It would ensure that the road through the section provides four lanes, and offers storm drainage, sidewalks, and lights, said a report written earlier this year for members of the Infrastructure Committee.
Najar warned that Country Club is expected to eventually “experience congestion.”
Money from the road fund would be used to make up for the increased planning cost. A large mill-and-fill project that goes out to bid could be modified so it costs less. That money not spent on the large bid project could be used to cover the remaining cost of the Country Club planning work, Najar said.
However, Councilor Robert Corn, who also chairs the Finance Committee, described the price increases as a problem.
“We now have budget creep: “$8,000 here, $10,000 there, then $800,000 here, $1 million there. It gets out of whack,” Corn said. “If you don’t pay attention to the Finance Committee, maybe we should do without it.”
Najar responded by noting that moving around money in that manner is within his department's “purview.”
The management process is similar to “playing a chess game.” Money can be transferred between certain funds. Making budget adjustments when projects receive state or federal funding, or end up no longer being viable, is commonplace. Having “shovel-ready” projects available to submit when funding opportunities arise is important, Najar stressed.
Drainage projects that had been planned years earlier around the city were brought up by some of the councilors, such as one for Poe Street.
Mayor Timothy Jennings said Country Club doesn’t need to be done “now.”
Jennings also said Country Club is a decision that should be made by councilors.
“Why don’t we fix Poe?” Jennings asked. “People have been in their houses (in that area) since the ’50s and ’60s.”
“Sometimes it wouldn’t hurt to spend a little money on the other side of town,” he also commented.
Earlier attempts to get work on Poe to advance were thwarted by decisions made by the state and “your predecessors,” Najar said.
Najar said the project Poe is scheduled to go on in 2025.
Councilor Edward Heldenbrand said to Najar that there should be a citywide road master plan. He also said when it comes to these types of projects that “leadership should monitor.”
Najar replied that other master plans and planning documents delve deeply into many of the issues brought up Thursday, such as paving signals and drainage. He said that creating another citywide plan would be useful but would also cost the city money.
He also advised that the cost to do all of the projects that would be highlighted in such a document could total $500 million.
Councilor Angela Moore brought up a couple of concerns about how these items were handled during the meeting.
“Why are we having a big argument — I mean discussion — about it?” she asked. “This should not be a big problem.”
Moore pointed out that costs for such projects change and that “we can’t hold to a hard number.”
She also wondered why other topics were brought up.
“We literally spent 32 minutes talking about something not on the agenda,” Moore said. “I have a problem with that.”
Moore then asked Najar which committee would handle the issues raised during the conversation.
“I believe that’s the Infrastructure Committee,” Najar said.
Both the patch truck and Country Club plan were approved by councilors.
ICIP priorities set
Councilors were also able to make their departmental project and equipment priorities known during the meeting. They got up from their chairs and placed colorful stickers on posters containing staff and committee member recommendations to complete the newest version of the Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan.
The plan is for fiscal years 2025-2029.
Jennings and councilors rated as the top five needs of the city from the list of more than 40 choices totaling $23.1 million.
Police: $400,000 for roof repairs of the West Second Street building and special unit building, Phase 2.
Cemetery: $850,000 for water well to serve growing acreage of cemetery blocks.
Park: $350,000 for the lighting of the athletic field and parking lot at the Charlie McVay Memorial Softball Complex.
Dispatch: $350,000 for equipping and installing nine Mindshare VoIP dispatch console systems.
Museum: $94,000 for four HVAC replacement units in many public areas and restrooms as well as an electrical subpanel addition.
The final priority list is due Aug. 18 to the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration. Cities and counties use the ICIP to plan. Providing information about each project can assist localities with obtaining state and federal funds for these projects as well.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.