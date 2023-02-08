A Monday morning fire caused heavy damage to a Roswell apartment building and charges are being filed against the woman who allegedly started the blaze.
The Roswell Police and Fire Departments responded to the fire at Spicewood Canyon Apartments at 1301 East Alameda Street at about 8:32 a.m., according to incident reports filed by the Police Department.
No injuries were reported and the fire, which started in an apartment bedroom, was contained within about 20 minutes of fire personnel receiving the call, Todd Wildermuth, public information officer with the Roswell Fire Department, said Tuesday.
Investigators later determined the blaze was caused when a mattress inside the bedroom was ignited due to the negligent actions of a woman. Police later arrested the woman, identified as Heather Lewis, 37, on a negligent arson charge.
Though the fire was confined to the bedroom where it started, Wildermuth said the entire apartment sustained smoke damage. No other apartments were impacted. Incident reports filed by police estimate the fire resulted in $29,000 in damage.
Court records state investigators believe Lewis intentionally started the fire because she was about to be kicked out of the apartment.