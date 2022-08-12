Litigation over the results of state redistricting went into a new direction recently with additional arguments directed to state appellate courts.

In December, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed Senate Bill 1, which created new boundaries for New Mexico’s three congressional districts. The legal challenge regarding the new boundaries was filed about a month later and based on the argument that Republicans’ equal protection rights under the state constitution, Article 2, Section 18 were violated by the revised map.