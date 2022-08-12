Litigation over the results of state redistricting went into a new direction recently with additional arguments directed to state appellate courts.
In December, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed Senate Bill 1, which created new boundaries for New Mexico’s three congressional districts. The legal challenge regarding the new boundaries was filed about a month later and based on the argument that Republicans’ equal protection rights under the state constitution, Article 2, Section 18 were violated by the revised map.
The new district map has Chaves County broken up with its population distributed into each of the districts. The county has more Republicans than Democrats registered to vote.
Composition of these congressional districts is revised after every once-in-a-decade U.S. Census count.
Republicans say this new design will affect their ability to represent their voters. The list of plaintiffs involved in this litigation includes the state’s Republican Party, Republican State Sen. David Gallegos, and Roswell Mayor Timothy Jennings, the lone Democrat.
Both of the latest arguments were written on behalf of the defendants in this case and filed July 22. The defendants are New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Lt. Gov. Howie Morales and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver as well as the Democratic party leaders of both state legislative bodies, State Sen. Mimi Stewart and Speaker of the House of Representatives Brian Egolf.
The main argument of the plaintiffs is that these new district lines caused the state’s Republican Party to suffer a “disadvantage in their ability to elect one of their own to Congress — i.e., that they have been subjected to political gerrymandering which is allegedly precluded by New Mexico equal protection principles,” according to court documents.
Jennings said recently that he is concerned some federal legislators will opt out of having staff in this area of the state because there would be too few people here to justify the effort and expense of three separate offices.
“‘I don’t think you need to split up any counties three ways,” Jennings explained. “It’s wrong.”
That potential lack of presence could cause problems in the future for the area’s most important industries, including oil and agriculture, and affect Chaves County residents and the economy, he also pointed out.
One document filed by the defendants, a writ of superintending control, asks the State Supreme Court to determine whether Article II, Section 18 of the New Mexico Constitution indeed provides a remedy for a claim of what they refer to as “alleged” partisan gerrymandering. They also have asked the court to decide whether the issue could be tried in a court and, if so, asks the supreme court to determine what standards the district court should use to resolve any claim made in this case by the plaintiffs.
The defendants have also asked for a stay of trial court litigation until the issues they have presented are resolved, citing potential for confusion, challenges and delay.
The writ of error pertains to some of the case findings by Ninth Judicial District Court Judge Fred Van Soelen and is directed to the New Mexico Court of Appeals.
Van Soelen sent correspondence to both plaintiffs and defendants explaining why he didn't see validity in some arguments each presented earlier this year.
The plaintiffs requested that the redistricting map be set aside before this year’s primary and general elections because it limits the political power of Republicans. Van Soelen didn’t do away with the map, but he did state that if the plaintiff’s facts are true that it’s “the role of the courts to decide constitutional claims, and this court has the jurisdiction to do so.”
The defendants sought dismissal of the case based on the court being asked by the plaintiffs to “insert its own judgment as to the amount of representation a particular political party deserves,” according to the writ of error filing. There are “no guidelines for the court to do so and no state constitutional provisions allowing the court such authority.”
The defendants also argue that there is no workable standard to determine whether the redistricting resulted in partisan gerrymandering. Pertinent cases advise against court intervention that would result in invalidating legislative policy choices, the defendants also argue.
Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or at reporter03@rdrnews.com.
