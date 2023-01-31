Southeast New Mexico legislators this week introduced legislation to spend $650 million for three highway projects in Chaves, Eddy and Lea counties.
House Bill 223 (H.B. 223) was posted late last week on the New Mexico Legislature's website.
Roswell Republican state Reps. Candy Ezzell and Greg Nibert, in an interview with the Roswell Daily Record before the recent 60-day legislation got underway, indicated such a bill was in the works and that it would use money from the state's projected $3.6 billion surplus to fully fund the projects on U.S. Highway 380, New Mexico Highway 31 and New Mexico Highway 128. “We need to take care of our infrastructure,” Ezzell said during the interview.
H.B. 223, sponsored by Ezzell and Nibert, as well as state Reps. Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, Jimmy Mason, R-Artesia and Cathrynn Brown, R-Carlsbad, would direct $650 million to the New Mexico Department of Transportation for the projects between Fiscal Years 2024 and 2026.
Part of the money in H.B. 223, according to the bill, would be used for “acquisition of rights of way, planning, design and construction and to match federal and other state funds” for an 84-mile stretch of U.S. 380 from mile post 158 in Chaves County to the state line with Texas.
The project would add alternating passing lanes and make upgrades to intersections and pavement along that section of highway to enhance safety.
Arthur Romero, project development engineer with the New Mexico Department of Transportation, says the whole project is expected to cost $190 million and remains in the study and design phase.
In H.B. 223, the remainder of the money would go towards two other projects: one on the section of New Mexico Highway 31 in Eddy County from its intersection with U.S. Highway 285 to its intersection with U.S. 62, and the other on New Mexico Highway 128 in Eddy County and Lea County from its intersection with New Mexico Highway 31 east to the state line with Texas.
Those two projects, Nibert said, are expected to cost about $450 million.
With state coffers flush with extra money, Nibert warns lawmakers should resist the temptations to develop too many new programs that lawmakers will have to fund on a reoccurring basis and instead put that extra revenue towards one-time expenditures, such as infrastructure.
A $650 million appropriation, Nibert said, will likely be difficult to get from his fellow lawmakers, but he argues those roads are in the oil patch, where oil and gas extraction is done. Extraction that he said is responsible for a large portion of the state's excess revenue.
“That will be our argument is that those are the roads that provide the workers safe travel to and from their workplaces out in the oil patch, and they are also the roads that are utilized to transport the product out of New Mexico to the refineries and other places so it can be sold. Those are the roads that make this $3.6 billion in extra revenues available to the state,” he stated.
H.B. 223 will next go to the House Transportation, Public Works & Capital Improvements Committee for consideration.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
