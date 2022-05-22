New Mexico and Chaves County have received a lot of money for capital projects in recent years, with the state expecting to receive $3.8 billion more from the federal infrastructure law passed in November.
But state legislators heard Friday morning about some of the challenges that exist in expending money, completing projects and meeting the requirements to apply for state and federal funds.
The third day of meetings of the state Legislative Finance Committee in southeastern New Mexico wrapped up Friday at the New Mexico Military Institute.
To start the meeting, Mayor Tim Jennings of Roswell, Mayor Stephen Aldridge and City Manager Matt White of Jal and Mayor Lynn Crawford of Ruidoso, as well as Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp. President Mike Espiritu, welcomed legislators and discussed some of the economic development challenges and opportunities in their communities.
Ruidoso wildfire recovery
Crawford also talked a bit about the recovery efforts affecting his region in the aftermath of the Nogal and McBride Fires in April. Those resulted in two deaths, affected 6,571 acres of mostly timber land and destroyed 213 homes or primary property structures.
“We have been able to bounce back pretty significantly,” Crawford said, explaining that the village previously had engaged in preparation exercises. “We have started recovering from things. By that I mean that we have cleaned up. We’ve had people like Samaritans’ Purse and Southern Baptist Association that have come in and volunteered time and equipment and are still there today.”
But he said the people who lost their homes and all their belongings still need help. He said the city has asked realtors and property owners to transfer short-term rentals to long-term rentals of six months to a year if possible.
“We have asked individuals that are lessening the revenues they are going to earn for themselves and their families to be partners in their community, to help those who are going to be most affected,” Crawford said.
He explained Ruidoso was 300 single-family homes short of its need in 2016, when it did a long-term growth plan. He said the village has difficulty complying with the requirements for low-income housing project financing and recommended to legislators that they change statutes to offer more latitude for rural communities.
“We just missed out on a large portion of our points in the (low-income housing) 9% credit program because we are 400 yards short from a grocery store,” Crawford said. “Well, we are a linear town. We are not built lot, block and square like most communities are, so we get beat out every time.”
He also said that he needs someone to cut through bureaucracy regarding getting federal and state disaster relief funds to the Ruidoso people in need.
“I’m an educated guy. I have been working in government for some time now,” Crawford said. “And I am confused. My people are confused.”
Crawford and Jennings also told legislators they think the U.S. Forest Service needs to do better regarding fire management, forest vegetation cleanup and fire vegetation restoration to prevent catastrophic fires in the future.
Capital outlay
concerns
Much of the Friday meeting focused on the state capital outlay process, especially in light of the anticipation of the $3.8 billion in federal infrastructure funding. Speakers said the funds could represent a chance for New Mexico local governments to catch up on their infrastructure needs, but only if they can overcome the obstacles that prevent project completion and access to funding.
According to Donnie Quintana, director of the Local Government Division of the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration, the state has $1.4 billion of unspent capital outlay funding awarded from fiscal year 2016 to fiscal year 2021. Of that amount, Chaves County has the eighth highest amount at $38 million.
Nina Chavez, a capital outlay fiscal analyst for the Legislative Finance Committee, said the New Mexico Legislature allocated more than $1 billion from 2018 to 2021. There are 2,634 projects underway now, she said, but 66% of the $1 billion remains unspent. The number of uncompleted projects in 2022 is 35% higher than in 2021.
Chavez added that she tracked 590 projects funded for at least $250,000 but less than $1 million. The total funding allocated was $283 million, with $208.8 million unspent. Of the total projects, 52 are considered completed either because the money was returned or it all has been expended, while 156 projects are coded red because minimal work has occurred on them.
Committee staff chose not to release the detailed information in the handouts given legislators.
Finance Committee Fiscal Analyst Cally Carswell said that the LFC has discussed expenditure problems for years, but said a more urgent need exists now.
“They are making it more challenging for New Mexico to effectively capitalize on all the money that is available at both the state and federal level for infrastructure and ultimately to use that money to make meaningful improvements for our communities,” she said.
She said some of the issues are fragmented state financing programs that can cause competition among themselves; lack of capacity among local governments to handle new projects when they already have several ongoing projects; providing only partial funding for projects; and, for federal grants, lack of understanding of grant processes, lack of technical assistance at the state level, lack of matching funds and lack of local government staff with expertise or time.
Architect Benjamin Gardner of Dekker Perich Sabatini offered an industry perspective because his firm works with schools, municipalities, counties and other government-funded entities on capital outlay projects.
In addition to overwhelmed local government staffing, he said, rising construction costs, materials shortages and construction labor shortages are contributing to project holds, with contractors turning down jobs or increasing the costs of their bids because of the risk and delays involved.
“I would advise that we look at an opportunity through procurement to allow for some price adjustment clauses for construction and some delay clauses that allow a little more freedom and reduce the risk, thus driving down the prices a little bit,” Gardner said. “There are still safeguards, but when a contractor is faced with liquidated damages for not completing a project on time, they add money for that.”
Aldridge and White of Jal said they want to build a new $14.5 million to $15.5 million wastewater plant, having been notified by the state Environment Department three years ago that their existing system was in danger of violating state regulations. It has 15 ongoing projects, with other priorities include extending internet broadcast lines from Hobbs throughout the Jal community and developing a more secure water supply system by drilling wells and building water lines.
Aldridge said Jal tries to do much of the work on their own without state funding by cooperating with other counties and nearby communities when possible. White voiced the concern many others expressed, that the large federal grants come with so much paperwork and requirements that smaller communities find it difficult if not impossible to manage.
Hubert Quintana, a consultant with the Southeast New Mexico Economic Development District, explained how his group helps the five counties and 21 communities in southeastern New Mexico that belong to the district for an annual membership fee. He said the district provides free grant writing, grant management, capital outlay planning and application assistance, and, in some cases, auditing assistance.
Alison Nichols, policy director with the New Mexico Municipal League, said that the group has hired a grant writer to assist local municipalities and to help train others. The group is also looking at a way to help its members learn of grant opportunities.
Legislators also noted that the state Department of Finance and Administration has been funded now to have a grant writer available for local communities and that it has been given $1 million to provide local governments with matching funds for federal grants.
Legislators said some of their committee members are planning future legislative efforts to enhance those initiatives.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.