State Reps. Jimmy Mason (left) of Artesia and Harlan Vincent of Ruidoso Downs give their views about their first legislative session during a Friday meeting of the Southeastern New Mexico Economic Development District Board of Directors held at the ENMU-Roswell campus. Reps. Randall Pettigrew, Greg Nibert and James Townsend also participated in the legislative overview.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

Area legislators providing an overview of 2023 legislative actions during a Friday meeting said that public schools and local governments should be prepared for new laws dealing with human rights and gender-related care and identification.

Five Republican state representatives from Chaves and nearby counties talked about what they viewed as the successes, challenges and difficulties of the recent session of the New Mexico Legislature that ended March 18. They gave their remarks during a meeting of the Southeast New Mexico Economic Development District/Council of Governments Board of Directors held at the Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell campus.