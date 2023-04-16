Area legislators providing an overview of 2023 legislative actions during a Friday meeting said that public schools and local governments should be prepared for new laws dealing with human rights and gender-related care and identification.
Five Republican state representatives from Chaves and nearby counties talked about what they viewed as the successes, challenges and difficulties of the recent session of the New Mexico Legislature that ended March 18. They gave their remarks during a meeting of the Southeast New Mexico Economic Development District/Council of Governments Board of Directors held at the Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell campus.
The five legislators attending were District 66 Rep. Jimmy Mason (Chaves, Eddy and Lea counties), District 59 Rep. Greg Nibert (Chaves County), District 61 Rep. Randall Pettigrew (Lea County), District 54 Rep. James Townsend (Chaves, Eddy and Otero counties) and District 56 Rep. Harlan Vincent (Lincoln and Otero counties).
The Republican contingent vented their frustrations about working for a state government with a Democrat in the Governor's Office and with Democrats holding majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Most of them called it a “tough” or “difficult" session, with the exception of freshman legislator Mason, who joked that it was the “best session I've ever been to in my life.”
Two of them encouraged people to work to elect more Republicans to both legislative and judicial bodies if they want to see change in the state, while Pettigrew said that his feeling about much of the legislation and fiscal decisions was that they were attempts to “pre-empt” the rights and choices of individuals and local governments so that state agencies and bureaucracies will make determinations about “gender rights, abortion, gun control, taxation, election laws, climate change and just about every other right that you would consider to be important to you from the First Amendment to the 14th Amendment.”
Nibert, a lawyer in Roswell, recommended that schools, local governments and other public bodies be ready to deal with the implications of House Bill 7 and HB 207, which take effect on June 16. HB 7 allows for civil fines against a public entity of up to $5,000 per violation.
“You probably need to update your employee manuals,” Nibert said. “You probably need to instruct your personnel how to deal with some of these issues because the bills specifically provide that the public entity is the one left holding the bag and paying out judgments if you get sued for these discriminatory acts under the bills.”
HB 7, the Reproductive and Gender-Affirming Health Care Freedom Act, prohibits a public body or someone acting on its behalf to interfere or prohibit another person regarding their choices related to reproduction, reproductive care or gender-affirming care. It also prohibits discrimination because of people's choices or actions.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the bill's sponsors said the legislation is needed to give people autonomy and allow them to make safe choices regarding such situations as pregnancy, birth control, abortions, miscarriages, menopause and transgender care. One of the sponsors said the law will help make sure “trans and non-binary New Mexicans can succeed in school, establish healthy relationships with their friends and family, and live authentically as themselves.”
But Vincent, Pettigrew and Townsend said HB 7 also could mean that public school teachers will be barred from telling parents about their children's decisions or concerns.
“You as a teacher are going to be sued or fined and maybe lose your job if you tell the parent what this kid is going through,” said Vincent.
However, HB 7 indicates that only the public entity, and not an individual, can be held legally responsible, and its proponents stressed that the intent is to safeguard personal and family privacy and to prohibit discrimination and the blocking of health care decisions.
HB 207 expands the state Human Rights Act so that more governmental agencies are specified as being prohibited from discriminating against people based on many different characteristics, such as disabilities, age, sex, race, pregnancy status, religion and nationality. It also redefines several terms and adds the word “gender” to the act. Gender is defined as "an individual or societal expectation or perception of a person as masculine or feminine based on appearance, behavior or physical characteristics.”
The group also talked about what they felt were their successes: blocking most of the gun laws introduced; getting a bill passed to reduce allowable medical malpractice claims, which Nibert characterized as “fixing a problem the (Legislature) made;” passing the shoplifting and organized retail crime bill; raising the amount of money available to survivors of firefighters killed while on duty to $1 million, creating the “red flag law” barring prescribed fires when red-flag weather warnings have been issued; and changing the Inspection of Public Records Act (IPRA) to provide additional exemptions about the release of personal and medical information, of visual images of deceased and injured people, and of video and audio recordings regarding death notifications. They also said that Senate Bill 7, which created the Rural Health Care Delivery Fund, should help the local area by providing grants to eligible rural health care providers and facilities.
The list of what they would have liked to have seen this session or hope for in the future was also fairly long. It included more bills aimed at reducing crime; more conservative fiscal decisions, including more capital outlay and “junior bill” funding given to individual legislators as opposed to the governor; and the passage of a return-to-work bill that would have allowed retired or former public employees, including correction and law enforcement officers, to be hired again without affecting their retirement benefits.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.