Some area residents have plans to start a farm and orchard in the northeast part of Roswell on property that once was a well-known local nursery.
The city of Roswell Planning and Zoning Commission approved a rezoning request and a special use permit Tuesday night that will allow 9.44 acres on North Orchard Avenue near East Plum Street to be used as a for-profit farming and gardening operation with some type of community component.
The land that used to be Carpenter Nursery and Gardens in the 400 block of North Orchard Avenue is now owned by Morris Schertz of Roswell, and they are working with Hagerman farmer Mike White to reopen it.
“There are several options we are working on right now,” White said.
He said that they plan to grow in a greenhouse to begin with and then plant vegetables and an orchard, probably pistachios. Some of the land might then be available to residents and charitable groups as a community garden and as an educational site for 4-H, FFA and master gardeners. He said discussions already have occurred with the staff of the Chaves County Extension Services Office about that.
It is also possible, White said, that the properties — which likely would continue to be known as Carpenter Gardens — would run entirely as a for-profit operation, with a portion of profits or fresh produce provided to food banks, churches or those in need.
"There are several concepts and ideas that we have," White said. "We are just kind of in the start-up phase at this point."
White said that giving back to the community is important to those involved in the project.
He said work on the watering system is occurring now and that permits to renovate one of the older existing structures and build a new greenhouse will be sought soon. The intent is to have the greenhouse built by the end of 2022.
The project has the support of the Carpenter children, according to one who spoke at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.
“Our family is ecstatic that this project has come up,” said Jan Carpenter Barnett. “I just think it will be a wonderful, wonderful thing to bring back and just the community aspect of doing community gardening, all that, is just really exciting to our family.”
Real estate agent Larry Fresquez, who said he used to spend a lot of time as a youth at Carpenter Nursery, presented the zoning and permit request to the commission. He said he thinks reopening as an agricultural operation will be good for area residents and he understands that another of the Carpenter children, who still lives near the property, is interested in providing historical information for the project.
“It is an improvement to the neighborhood,” Fresquez told commissioners. “And besides the profitable side, the gardening side will eventually incorporate community garden service for those in need.”
Steve Henderson, one of the members of the Planning and Zoning Commission, said he remembered when Dan Carpenter and his wife, Elissa, had their business, known as Carpenter Nursery and Garden Center.
“It was certainly one of the best nurseries in the community,” he said. “People all up and down the Pecos Valley would come there and buy their plants. He provided landscaping services.”
Henderson said Dan Carpenter was also an involved and recognized community volunteer and leader.
According to newspaper archives, Dan Carpenter's family moved to Roswell in the 1920s and purchased 20 acres in the Orchard Avenue area for growing lettuce, tomatoes and other vegetables. In fall 1939, Dan Carpenter started Pecos Valley Nursery on some of the land. After serving in World War II, he returned to Roswell and reopened the nursery, which eventually took the name of its founder.
In 1955, Dan Carpenter died in an airplane crash, but his wife and children and, eventually the wife's second husband, Bob Reifsteck, continued the business until 2002.
The zoning change for land parcels from R-2 Residential to R-S rural suburban and the special use permit were recommended by city staff, with some conditions established regarding operating hours, as well as prohibitions against the growing of commercial hemp or cannabis.
The permit allows “female poultry” or hens, which prompted an inquiry from a person at the meeting who wanted to know what the intention was concerning chickens.
Fresquez said chickens might be present in smaller numbers if 4-H or FFA students were interested in raising them, but said the business did not intend to operate a poultry business.
Frezquez also told the nearby resident that traffic should not be an issue, especially after the reconstructed North Atkinson Avenue reopens. City Engineer Louis Najar said that traffic should be eased on Orchard Avenue within a few months after other east-side projects are finished and streets reopened.
Community Development Director Kevin Maevers said that the project also is expected to supply fresh food to local restaurants and markets.
“It will be more of a farm-to-table operation," said Kevin Maevers. “It is actually a really exciting project.”
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
