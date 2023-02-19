Saying that the lives of Black people in America are often neglected and even erased from history, some area residents gathered Saturday afternoon at the Roswell Public Library for a discussion about Black history and the area's historic Black community, Blackdom.
“They've eliminated a lot of Black history from the history books,” said Rev. Artis Allen, pastor of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church in Roswell. “They don't want it brought in. They said it is going to cause dissension. No, it's not. It is going to let you know where this nation has been and how far it has come.”
Allen was one of several people who spoke during the “We've Come This Far” event organized for Black History Month by Anna Madden and her family, which includes her sister, Sarah King of Dexter, and a brother. Their grandfather is Lloyd E. Allen, a Blackdom teacher and settler.
Pastor Allen, who relocated here about 16 years ago from Texas, said that he can trace his own family to Richard Allen, one of the founders of a religious movement that became the African Methodist Episcopal Church.
He said Roswell has about 90 churches. While he knows of about eight that some consider “Black churches,” he said that he thinks people should stop thinking of churches as segregated by ethnicities or races.
“There ain't but one church,” he said. ”There ain't no Black church, white church. No Mt. Gilead. No Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. It is God's house, and everybody should be welcomed in God's house. … Yet it is not that way in this nation.”
He talked of how Black people were often forced to form their own churches because they were not allowed in other churches and that Sunday remains the most segregated day of the week. He explained that religion is often what enabled Black Americans to not only live through horrible treatment but to achieve great things in spite of it.
“The miracle of African Americans' survival can be traced directly to the miraculous way that our ancestors reinvented the religion that their masters thought would keep them subverted,” he said. “Rather, that religion enabled them and their descendants to learn, to grow, to develop, to interpret and to reinvent the world in which they were trapped.”
Madden also talked about why it is important for Black people to tell their stories and restore their histories.
“Our history is that many of us came from loyal, reliable and hard-working people but may not have appreciated or passed on information about them to descendants,” she said. “Sometimes this neglect has led to a sense of disconnection and identity issues. For this and other reasons, I encourage all of us to take on more responsibility to identify and tell the world from whom we have come.”
Madden also listed some of the achievements of Black Americans: their holding of at least 1,010 U.S. patents, their founding of hospitals and blood banks, their contributions in the military and in U.S. politics, their work as lawyers and U.S. justices, their achievements as billionaires and millionaires, their creation of colleges and churches, their establishment of at least 22 civil rights organizations and movements, and their accomplishments as artists, entertainers and athletes.
Some of the talk was also about Blackdom, New Mexico's first Black community, incorporated in 1903, that eventually grew to include residents owning more than 15,000 acres. Members of the community were farmers, business owners, educators, lawyers, a postmaster and religious leaders.
Madden, King, their brother and other Blackdom heirs who retain property rights are working to regain access to their land, much of which has become landlocked over the past 100 years. The former Blackdom town center about 20 miles southwest of Roswell also is inaccessible unless people get permission from private or government landowners to use private roads. They also talked about Senate Memorial 18, introduced this legislative session by State Sen. Cliff Pirtle (R-Roswell). It has not yet been heard by a committee. The memorial would recognize the significance of Blackdom and form a task force of state officials and Blackdom property owners to establish access to the Blackdom town site.
Others not involved in Saturday's event, including historian and professor Thomas E. Nelson, are also working on issues surrounding Blackdom history and access to the town site and to heirs' property. Nelson, who holds a doctorate, is scheduled to have a book published in June by Texas Tech University Press called “Blackdom, New Mexico: The Significance of the Afro-Frontier, 1900-1930.”
