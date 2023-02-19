Black history at Roswell Public Library event

Chaves County residents discuss Black history during a Saturday event at the Roswell Public Library. Some of the speakers included, from left, Anna Madden, Sarah King and Rev. Artis Allen.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

Saying that the lives of Black people in America are often neglected and even erased from history, some area residents gathered Saturday afternoon at the Roswell Public Library for a discussion about Black history and the area's historic Black community, Blackdom.

“They've eliminated a lot of Black history from the history books,” said Rev. Artis Allen, pastor of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church in Roswell. “They don't want it brought in. They said it is going to cause dissension. No, it's not. It is going to let you know where this nation has been and how far it has come.”