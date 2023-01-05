Lockdown at Roswell High School

Vehicles from the Roswell Police Department and Chaves County Sheriff's Office in the parking lot of Roswell High School Wednesday morning. The school was placed on lockdown before students were dismissed at noon, after a student was found on campus with a gun. Classes will resume today. 

 Alex Ross Photo

Roswell High School ended classes early Wednesday after a student found with a gun, prompted the school to go into lockdown for about two hours.

A post on the Roswell Independent School District Facebook page Wednesday stated the lockdown was initiated after a student “was found with a weapon in his possession” on school grounds, but that no one was injured or at imminent risk of harm.