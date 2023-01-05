Roswell High School ended classes early Wednesday after a student found with a gun, prompted the school to go into lockdown for about two hours.
A post on the Roswell Independent School District Facebook page Wednesday stated the lockdown was initiated after a student “was found with a weapon in his possession” on school grounds, but that no one was injured or at imminent risk of harm.
“The student body was quickly put in lockdown, and because of the prompt and competent actions of school staff, the matter was addressed and controlled immediately,” the post states.
Chaves County Undersheriff Charles Yslas said deputies along with Roswell Police were called at 9:18 a.m. to the school at 500 West Hobbs Street after a student who was found with a handgun on his person.
School staff contacted police after learning about the gun from someone who had been in a text message conversation with the student earlier that day.
“At that time they locked the school down, removed that student, secured the weapon,” Yslas said.
The student was subsequently detained and placed in the custody of the Roswell Police Department's school resource officer.
Authorities did not release the suspect's name, but in a post on their Facebook page the Roswell Police Department revealed the suspect is 16 years old. He was later taken to the Police Department for questioning and charges against him are pending.
As students were forced to shelter in place, officers and deputies scoured the school for possible additional weapons but none were found.
Yslas said it is not known why the suspect brought the gun to school.
Following the lifting of the lockdown, students were dismissed from class for the remainder of the day.
"Our lockdown has been lifted and our kids are going home with their folks," Luck said.
Robocalls were made to families notifying them of the early dismissal. Luck said the decision to end classes was made not due to fear of additional threats, but because due to the events of the day, it was in the best interest of the mental well-being of students to do so.
Buses were on scene to pick up students who normally took the bus, and lunches were prepared and made available for pick up in the school commons area on the way out of the building.
Luck said regularly scheduled classes would resume Thursday.