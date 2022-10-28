The case of a homeless man who allegedly trespassed onto a vacant property and started several fires inside and outside of the house has been bound over to 5th Judicial District Court for trial or resolution.
On Wednesday a preliminary hearing was held. According to court records, Judge Dustin K. Hunter determined that, based on testimony from witnesses and other evidence, probable cause existed to believe Jackie Blackman committed the offenses of criminal trespass and arson.
Frank Patterson, Blackman's attorney, did not return calls before press time Thursday asking for comment on the case.
Blackman has been arrested over a dozen times on a variety of charges since 2010, according to court records, but has had charges in those cases dismissed. He has been held in pretrial detention on current charges since his April 3 arrest.
Per court records, Blackman is accused of trespassing onto a 700 block of North Richardson Avenue property on April 2 and setting a mattress on fire that allegedly caused more than $20,000 in damage.
The fire was later extinguished. Later that day, court records state, Roswell Fire Department personnel responded to a second fire at the address after smoke was seen coming from inside of the house.
A woman at the scene alerted personnel that Blackman was inside. The fire was put out, but Blackman was not found inside.
Records state at least one person told investigators they saw Blackman on the property of the house that morning, including just before one of the fires began. The witness reportedly said he had known Blackman for years and that his behavior had become more aggressive in recent months.
Court filings state that Blackman has allegedly come onto the property numerous times, despite being told not to, and started fires both inside and outside of the condemned residence that left the house damaged.
Roswell Fire Marshall Jared Olive, court records said, told investigators he was concerned about the repeated fire at the address.
The house, according to court records, has been condemned since 2020 and once belonged to Blackman's mother. Before her death, the home was in escrow and sold for $97,000.
Due to the repeated fires, most of the house has been heavily damaged, according to court documents.