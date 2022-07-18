An Artesia man died in a crash early Saturday morning, according to the New Mexico State Police.
In a press release issued Monday, NMSP said Pete Devon Lara Hernandez, 19, of Artesia, died at the scene of the single-vehicle crash on West Main Street near Centennial Avenue in Artesia.
NMSP responded to the crash at about 6:37 Saturday morning, according to the press release. The initial investigation indicated Hernandez was driving west on Main Street at a high rate of speed in a 2001 Dodge Ram pickup.
The pickup left the road for an unknown reason and struck a cinderblock fence. Hernandez was thrown from the pickup and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.
The press release said alcohol did not appear to have been a factor and seatbelts appear to have not been used. The crash is under investigation by NMSP.