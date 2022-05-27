An Artesia Police Department officer has entered not guilty pleas to charges related to an alleged domestic violence situation on Saturday. She has been placed on administrative leave while the department conducts an internal investigation, according to a department press release.
According to an affidavit filed Tuesday in Chaves County Magistrate Court, Chantel Longway is charged with battery on a household member and criminal damage to property under $1,000 in relation to an incident Saturday morning at her home in Dexter. The Artesia Police Department’s website lists Longway as its patrol commander.
According to the press release from Artesia police, Chief Kirk Roberts was notified of the incident the same day. He immediately placed Longway on administrative leave pending the investigation by the Dexter Police Department, the press release said.
Longway has petitioned the Fifth Judicial District Court for an order of protection from domestic abuse against a woman identified in the petition as her girlfriend living at the same address.
According to the affidavit, a Dexter police officer was notified by dispatch of a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of West Third Street at about 8:47 a.m. Saturday.
When the Dexter police officer arrived, Longway was sitting on the front porch. The officer interviewed Longway and her girlfriend separately and both gave accounts of a physical altercation that had occurred earlier.
The girlfriend also said Longway attempted to take her cell phone away from her.
The officer reported in the affidavit the girlfriend had a small scratch on her face and some redness on her back. The officer did not see any marks on Longway’s face, the affidavit said.
Longway was arrested by the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, according to the Artesia Police Department’s press release. She pleaded not guilty to the charges in an arraignment Wednesday afternoon.
The press release said Artesia police will conduct an internal investigation that will be separate from the criminal investigation. Longway will remain on leave during the internal investigation.
The girlfriend has not been charged.
