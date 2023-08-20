Ascent hangar not coming to Roswell

in this February 2022 photo, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Ascent Aviation Services President David Querio participate in the ceremonial groundbreaking for Ascent’s wide-body hangar at the Roswell Air Center. It was announced this week that the project was no longer going to be constructed in Roswell.

 Roswell Daily Record File Photo

It was announced during Thursday’s Chaves County Commissioners meeting that Ascent Aviation Services LLC. no longer intends to locate a wide-body hangar at the Roswell Air Center.

“They have made the decision to pull the big hangar project out of Roswell,” explained Mike Espiritu, president of Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp.