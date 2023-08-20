Ascent hangar not coming to Roswell

It was announced during Thursday’s Chaves County Commissioners meeting that Ascent Aviation Services LLC. no longer intends to locate a wide-body hangar at the Roswell Air Center.
“They have made the decision to pull the big hangar project out of Roswell,” explained Mike Espiritu, president of Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp.
David Querio, the company’s CEO and president, said in July that the project had been “paused” so Ascent could explore its options about the hangar project.
The 90,000-square-foot hangar was going to have been on 10.65 acres at West Earl Cummings Loop near West Mathis Street and be used for aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul work on larger aircraft.
And the company’s expansion was estimated to have added more than 300 new local jobs.
This hangar will be situated in Arizona instead, Espiritu said.
Ascent has locations in Pinal Park and Tucson International Airport. It’s headquartered in Marana, Arizona.
The year-long lease agreement between the city and Ascent for the wide-body hangar site at West Earl Cummings expired last month as well. Some hangar equipment that had been at the location has since been removed, according to city staff.
Ascent signed a letter of intent in 2020 to build a wide-body hangar in a different location at the airport — west of the airfield.
County officials requested, then received, money from the state for the hangar. The city and county subsequently began working together in an attempt to get the project off the ground.
The company would have invested up to $18 million, with up to $4 million in state funding through the local economic development act and $3 million from Chaves County to build the hangar.
The city had started to consider borrowing about $11 million for its construction. The previous city council approved the movement of that money from its enterprise operations into the airport’s enterprise fund. Those funds were held in place for this purpose until the current fiscal year, which started July 1. Ascent would have been making land lease payments over 10 years and the airport would have reimbursed any additional funds to the city with this arrangement.
The most recent offer made to Ascent came from the Economic Development Corporation: A $14.6 million loan. Ascent hadn’t responded with a decision about this financing proposal, which had been presented with a deadline of Jan. 31.
Espiritu added that the EDC is in communication with other companies about opportunities at the airport, but didn’t provide further details.
Work has resumed on a residential construction project initially created to help provide additional housing for workers and their families that might have been employed by Ascent's expansion.
Construction at The Oaks ceased in November 2022 on West Country Road near North Sycamore Avenue after some city officials began wondering whether a program created to encourage residential construction should be funded. Some were questioning whether it was a legally viable option for Roswell.
The Municipal Infrastructure Reimbursement Program (MIRP), had been approved by the previous city council but not funded. Jim Mitchell of J & H Services, Inc., one of the developers of The Oaks, said at the time that work was being stopped until MIRP was funded.
The program was thought to be problematic for Roswell to offer because its form of local government doesn’t provide for such an incentive program. it was also said to have been in violation of the state’s anti-donation clause, according to city staff.
Mitchell and another developer are now moving forward with some construction on the site, which is set up for more than 800 dwellings. The work would be done gradually over years.
The city later created a different incentive for development geared toward single-family dwellings and renovations, not large developments such as The Oaks.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.