An assessment of the operations of Roswell Animal Services has been completed. Best Friends Animal Society conducted the evaluation and provided the city with a 17-page report about its shelter and field services.
This assessment was conducted on Dec. 1, after the city requested assistance from the national animal advocacy organization. “The city of Roswell, New Mexico has expressed a desire to reach and exceed a save-rate of 90% (the benchmark for no-kill) after experiencing a history of being served by a high-volume shelter with limited positive outcomes for the animals,” according to the report.
Best Friends noted that the shelter had been able to increase its save-rate during the past few years. However, if the city were to make “programmatic and philosophical changes,” its progress toward reaching that goal would occur faster and be more extensive.
Cats are most at risk
There have been a decrease in the number of dogs and cats being brought to the shelter from the 4,404 in 2019 to less than 3,587 in 2021.
Also in 2021, the shelter was able to save 73.3% of those animals. That same year, the shelter took in 1,932 dogs and 1,655 cats. While they were able to reach the 90.4% save-rate for dogs, the save-rate for cats was only 53.2%. Combined, the overall save-rate was 73.3%, according to the report.
Best Friends pointed out that cats are the most at-risk species entering the shelter, which sometimes receives wildlife, livestock, and “other non-companion animals” along with cats and dogs. Also in 2021, virtually all of the cats that ended up at the shelter, 99.5%, were considered strays.
The assessment advises the city to primarily focus on saving the lives of many more cats if it wants to reach the benchmark for Roswell’s shelter to be considered a no-kill facility. A community cat program would require all eligible stray cats be sterilized, vaccinated and returned to their original location.
In the assessment, the word “all” was in bold to emphasize that it needed to be consistently carried out and “cannot be optional.”
“Community cat programs drastically reduce cat intake, feline deaths and the number of kittens being born into a community,” the assessment explained. “We recommend that all healthy outdoor cats and kittens (regardless of socialization level) be diverted to trap-neuter-vaccinate-return (TNVR).”
Only cats that are ill, injured or involved in biting cases should be impounded — and just until their situations are resolved, such as after they recuperate from an illness or injury or for as long as is dictated by law.
The report advises Roswell not to assume that more residents are opposed to the TNVR process.
“Studies show that the majority of people prefer a TNVR program over lethal rounds, which have historically been animal control’s response to complaints,” the assessment stated.
Removing stray holds for cats is becoming more common for shelters. It frees up more space in the shelter. This improves the well-being of the healthy cats and reduces their stress levels because the healthy cats are returned to their “community” more quickly.
Best Friends also wrote that they have a handbook that could help the city with this type of program, which is in line with the National Animal Care and Control Association’s position that animal control officers should educate the public about humane and responsible co-existence and care of community cats.
This would include providing information about benefits and resources for spaying/neutering and vaccination; how to feed and manage care for community cats; ways to deter and exclude animals from homes or structures; and targeted areas that are both effective and humane.
Also recommended is the creation of a program for kitten intake diversion and neonate fostering.
Shelter staff would ask people who find apparently healthy kittens to return the kittens to where they were found or to foster them themselves. Once they have reached an age of eight weeks, kittens could be scheduled for a spay/neuter procedure.
If a kitten appears sick or injured, the finder should take the animal to an animal welfare organization or shelter to determine whether the cat needs medical care. The kitten should be taken to a veterinarian immediately if there are no other forms of assistance available.
The association also stated that shelters where “healthy free-roaming cats” are admitted or picked up “fails to serve commonly held goals of community animal management and protection programs and, as such, is a misuse of time and public funds and should be avoided.”
Other recommendations in the assessment
• Establish formal shelter volunteer and fostering programs. There are people in the community who provide significant assistance to Animal Services already but well-organized group efforts would enhance these efforts as well as increase citizen engagement and support. Volunteers could run both. Best Friends referred to resources that could help with developing these programs.
• Decrease reliance on rescuing animals by transferring them out of the shelter and building a robust animal adoption program. Friends of Roswell Animals shouldn’t be the only animal rescue and transfer volunteer group now working with the shelter. “We recommend finding the source of disconnect with all of the other rescues that no longer pull animals and address that issue to open other avenues for positive outcomes.” This would allow the formation of a unified animal lifesaving coalition composed of all of these partners so that efforts can be more effective.
• Increase community engagement by having shelter staff attend neighborhood meetings, adoption events and community gatherings so they can interact with residents under different circumstances than at the shelter or during service calls. Staff members who interact with the public should complete training in customer service so they can communicate in “honest, empathetic dialogue.”
• Share successes, lifesaving and program data with partners and the community to “support transparent, constructive conversations” about the needs of Roswell Animal Services. Social media should be used to highlight positive outcomes, new programs and upcoming events. Work on branding so people know what Animal Services does in the community. There were also suggestions about how to use the city’s unique culture and history, such as promoting kitten intake diversion with a campaign titled “Don’t abduct the Kittens.”
• Improve sanitation so that all procedures and processes are best practices. Staff deep clean cat cages daily, but the most effective way to reduce the spread of disease is to reduce the number of cats in the facility. They say it would reduce employee labor and reduce stress on the cats to spot clean cat cages sometimes between deep cleaning sessions. One of the three products used to clean, Husky, can cause cats harm, the assessment pointed out. The staff is advised to switch to a one-step disinfectant cleaning product and follow the manufacturer’s directions.
• Improve cat handling and enrichment for cats and dogs. Cats should have dens or alternative hiding spaces to decompress and feel as if they have some control of their environment. Dogs need play yards. Such spaces can provide an adoption meet-and-greet area and give the dogs a place to play while staff cleans up their cages. An existing outdoor area could be easily converted with a fence. Dogs also do better when there is consistency in their daily routines. There are other suggestions for staff to make the animals feel more comfortable and happier.
• Standard operating procedures for staff should be approved and implemented as soon as possible, then distributed to staff. Monthly staff training sessions are recommended and staff feedback on policies and guidelines is encouraged. More hands-on instruction for new employees, establishing field training officers and providing staff with cross-training are among other ideas presented in the assessment.
Other findings
The assessment also stated that the staff of Roswell Animal Services deserved recognition for their work so far to rescue the number of animals euthanized. Staff members are described as dedicated, compassionate and “excited about positive change and efforts for further lifesaving.”
Officers were observed using best practices for problem-solving, peer-to-peer communications and intake prevention. All of the officers working for Animal Services were certified by the National Animal Care and Control Association and consider enforcement and impoundment of animals acts of last resort.
Learning techniques used effectively by other shelters were also among the suggestions that would further help officers solve problems they encounter while on call.
The staff has since increased at Animal Services with the addition of five kennel employees and one animal officer, as of last week. The city council approved the full-time staff additions in November based on a report by the city administration and shelter management. This report stated that the shelter would need to add employees or significantly reduce its operations to meet minimum state standards. The New Mexico Board of Veterinary Medicine’s standards of animals in government and private shelters require a minimum of 15 minutes spent on each animal each day, for example.
Local animal advocates raised concerns about the shelter during a demonstration and subsequent public meeting this summer before the staffing report was done.
The assessment was conducted by Best Friends at no cost to the city.
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or reporter03@rdrnews.com.
