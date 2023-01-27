Quilts for cats

In this file photo from Nov. 2022, a cat at the Roswell Animal Shelter is shown relaxing on a quilted blanket made as part of the Roswell Kitty Blanket project. The recently released assessment of the operations of Roswell Animal Services by Best Friends Animal Society detailed ways that cats in Roswell can be better cared for throughout the community. 

 Terri Harber photo

An assessment of the operations of Roswell Animal Services has been completed. Best Friends Animal Society conducted the evaluation and provided the city with a 17-page report about its shelter and field services.

This assessment was conducted on Dec. 1, after the city requested assistance from the national animal advocacy organization. “The city of Roswell, New Mexico has expressed a desire to reach and exceed a save-rate of 90% (the benchmark for no-kill) after experiencing a history of being served by a high-volume shelter with limited positive outcomes for the animals,” according to the report.