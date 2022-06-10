Assistance League of Chaves County honored 11 Assisteens with scholarships at the annual Spring Tea held recently at the Hi-Q Venue. As graduating seniors, Assisteens are celebrated for their academic, community volunteering, and leadership accomplishments.
Each senior member of Assisteens has logged over 120 hours in the past four years serving children and families with the Down Syndrome Foundation, CASA, the Roswell Symphony, Assurance Home, Roswell Museum and Art Center, and Harvest Ministries, among other activities.
Assistance League appreciates the generous donors who established these annual funds to assist students with their future education and volunteering. For further information about Assisteens Auxiliary or Assistance League, please contact 575-622-5255 or alccroswell@hotmail.com.