Assistance League of Chaves County recently installed its 2022-23 board of directors during its May luncheon meeting at the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico Museum Archives, 200 North Lea Ave.
Highlights also included updates on the major renovation of its 60-year-old chapter house at 2601 Aspen Ave., and the increased number of school children served by its signature Operation School Bell program during this decreasing-COVID year.
More than 300 K-8 children referred as in-need by area school personnel received new clothing, hygiene kits and books. Funding for this and other programs comes from membership dues, the Assistance League Thrift Shop at 100 N. Union Ave., fundraisers and donors.
For more information about Assistance League programs and membership, call 575-622-5255 or visit www.assistanceleague.org/chaves-county/.