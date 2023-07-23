Miguel Amador

The driver of an ATV is facing criminal charges after reportedly leading police on a chase Wednesday evening in a busy area of Roswell.

Miguel Amador, 21, of Roswell, was apprehended at about 10:06 p.m. at his 1600 block of South Holland Drive home after failing to stop for an officer who was performing a traffic stop on the ATV, according to a complaint filed Thursday in Chaves County Magistrate Court.