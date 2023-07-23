The driver of an ATV is facing criminal charges after reportedly leading police on a chase Wednesday evening in a busy area of Roswell.
Miguel Amador, 21, of Roswell, was apprehended at about 10:06 p.m. at his 1600 block of South Holland Drive home after failing to stop for an officer who was performing a traffic stop on the ATV, according to a complaint filed Thursday in Chaves County Magistrate Court.
Amador now faces one count each of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, careless driving and racing on highways. Following a Thursday hearing, Magistrate Judge James Mason released Amador on his own recognizance pending trial.
No name of a defense attorney representing Amador was in electronic records Friday who could be contacted and asked for comment on the case.
The criminal complaint states an officer attempted a traffic stop on Amador on South Main Street after witnessing him allegedly “doing a wheelie with both front wheels in the air” in the area between Bland and Reed streets. Amador was traveling with a group of motorcyclists at the time.
Per court records, the officer subsequently activated lights on his vehicle, signaling that the officer wanted to conduct a traffic stop on Amador.
Police say the ATV driven by Amador did not stop, instead heading through an alleyway on the northeast corner of Main and McGaffey streets.
Despite canceling the pursuit, the officer followed the sound of the ATV. The officer soon spotted the three motorcycles previously seen with Amador.
Following the motorcyclists from a distance, they eventually led the officer to the 1600 block of Holland Drive address, where the officer observed Amador pushing the ATV through a gate on the property.
The officer then approached Amador. After being detained, he agreed to speak with police. When asked about his driving on South Main Street, the criminal complaint states Amador explained that he “gets crazy” and decided to do a wheelie after which he noticed the police unit.
When asked why he fled from the officer, Amador answered that he did so because he got scared.
Under New Mexico law, resisting, evading or obstructing is a misdemeanor, punishable by more than six months but less than a year in prison, while careless driving and racing on highways are petty misdemeanors, each of which can carry a prison sentence of six months or less.