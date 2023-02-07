Authorities are searching for a vehicle involved in one of three crashes that occurred over the weekend in Chaves County.
New Mexico State Police Spokesperson Ray Wilson said Monday that law enforcement is continuing to search for a yellow or green Volkswagen Beetle that reportedly collided with a 2008 Santa Fe Hyundai at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of the Roswell Relief Route and South Sunset Avenue.
State Police say the Volkswagen left the scene before police arrived.
Occupants of the Hyundai, both women, were injured. The 54-year-old driver sustained minor injuries, while the 78-year-old passenger was taken to a local hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
The crash is believed to have happened after the Volkswagen ran a stop sign at the intersection.
Chaves County Undersheriff Charles Yslas said the Volkswagen likely received front-end damage from the collision. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the Volkswagen is asked to contact New Mexico State Police.
The crash on the Relief Route happened around the same time as a single-vehicle accident was reported in the area of Vista Largo Road and State Road 2, involving a white Grand AM.
When deputies arrived, Yslas said a woman was found pinned underneath the vehicle.
“She was subsequently extracted from under the vehicle and was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries,” he said.
The cause of the accident is not yet known, but alcohol has been ruled out as a factor.
Both crashes happened a day after deputies responded to another single-vehicle rollover in the area of Old Dexter Highway and Felix Ranch Road Saturday evening.
The accident occurred when a pickup truck veered off the roadway into a nearby field before rolling over.
Yslas stated the driver of the pickup, identified as Rosalio Armendariz, was taken to a hospital with a head injury and alcohol is believed to have been a factor.
“Upon arrival, deputies detected the odor of intoxicants,” Yslas said.
After refusing to submit to field sobriety tests, Yslas said Armendariz was charged with one count of aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs.