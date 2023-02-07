Crash Sunday

Police continue search for a vehicle involved in Sunday's crash.

 Photo courtesy of Chaves County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities are searching for a vehicle involved in one of three crashes that occurred over the weekend in Chaves County.

New Mexico State Police Spokesperson Ray Wilson said Monday that law enforcement is continuing to search for a yellow or green Volkswagen Beetle that reportedly collided with a 2008 Santa Fe Hyundai at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of the Roswell Relief Route and South Sunset Avenue.