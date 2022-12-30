Two prospective community solar projects making zoning requests did not succeed in their efforts.

During a Tuesday night meeting at the Chaves County Administrative Center, elected county and city officials with the Roswell-Chaves County Extraterritorial Zoning Authority denied the companies' appeals by 4-0 votes because of several residents' objections for a variety of reasons, most of which were disputed or characterized as incorrect by representatives of the project developers. Thus the authority upheld the Nov. 15 decisions of the ETZ Commission, made up of appointed city and county residents.