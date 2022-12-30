Two prospective community solar projects making zoning requests did not succeed in their efforts.
During a Tuesday night meeting at the Chaves County Administrative Center, elected county and city officials with the Roswell-Chaves County Extraterritorial Zoning Authority denied the companies' appeals by 4-0 votes because of several residents' objections for a variety of reasons, most of which were disputed or characterized as incorrect by representatives of the project developers. Thus the authority upheld the Nov. 15 decisions of the ETZ Commission, made up of appointed city and county residents.
Approvals for needed zoning changes or permits give community solar projects an advantage as they compete in the state's request for proposals process, which closes Jan. 31. But relatively few of the companies bidding will be approved during the initial pilot period for community solar that runs until November 2024. During that time only 200 megawatts can be developed in the entire state and only 45 megawatts can be built in the Xcel Energy area of southeastern New Mexico. The county, ETZ and city already have granted many rezoning and permit requests to prospective community solar projects in the area.
Both of the planned projects are on West Second Street. Energy Management Inc. (EMI) of Massachusetts, operating as Desert Cactus Solar LLC for the project, is developing a 4.99 megawatt solar garden north of West Second Street with an unofficial address of 5307 W. Second St. The company had been seeking a rezone from rural suburban to industrial.
NextEra Energy Resources LLC of Florida, using the name of DG Roadrunner LLC for the local project, had sought a special use permit for its planned 5 megawatt solar site on the south side of West Second Street in the 4800-5200 blocks.