Submitted Photo

The ENMU-Roswell aviation maintenance program received its FAA certification 50 years ago. This undated photo provided by the college is from the early days of the program.

A long-standing career technical program at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell reached a milestone Wednesday, marking 50 years since it was certified by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The college received its certification as a maintenance technical school from the Federal Aviation Administration in 1972, according to the certification document provided by ENMU-Roswell.