A long-standing career technical program at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell reached a milestone Wednesday, marking 50 years since it was certified by the Federal Aviation Administration.
The college received its certification as a maintenance technical school from the Federal Aviation Administration in 1972, according to the certification document provided by ENMU-Roswell.
“There isn't an aviation business at the Roswell Air Center that doesn't have at least one of our former students,” said instructor Ty Whatley, who went through the program in December 2005 and began teaching in September 2016. “People come up to us all the time asking us, 'How many people are you graduating?' Most of them (students) are already at work before they finish the program, or they already have job offers.”
Andrea Fitzsimmons went through the program with Whatley in 2005 and has been self-employed or employed in the industry for many years. She became a full-time instructor in 2020.
She said that about 321 students have completed the school's program since 2000, when digital records started to be compiled. The college limits the program to 24 students per cohort, with some semesters having more than one cohort. Right now, according to Whatley and Fitzsimmons, about 40 students are enrolled, with nine new students starting this fall semester.
When the program was certified in 1972, it was rated for airframe, powerplant, and airframe and powerplant (A&P) instruction.
But the college's A&P program began even earlier, in 1968, according to a 2003 book by a local historian.
“The ENMU-Roswell program was one of a very few in the country, and there were plentiful jobs for graduates,” the late Professor Emeritus of History Elvis E. Fleming wrote in “Success Starts Here: A History of Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell from 1958 to 2002.”
The ENMU-Roswell history also includes additional information about the program's years of “maturity and stability” from 1977 to 1982. Fleming wrote that is when it acquired several helicopters and aircraft for students to work on, received recognition from the FAA for the number of its students that passed exams and finished the construction of a building for aircraft and program instruction. An addition to the building occurred in 2001, according to a facilities master plan.
Whatley indicated that, to his knowledge, the school has had an aviation maintenance program throughout the past five decades, with the exception of a couple of semesters about 10 years ago when students were not enrolled during a curriculum revision.
Current students can earn achievement certificates in airframe or powerplant, enabling them to take FAA exams. They also can receive associate of applied science degrees in aviation maintenance technology, with the ability to build on those credits and transfer elsewhere for a bachelor's degree in aviation science.
According to information provided by the college, instructors in the current program teach 47 subject areas and have nine aircraft as well as other equipment available for training.
Whatley and Fitzsimmons said that some students are teenagers enrolled in dual credit programs or Early College High School. Others are older adults interested in a change.
“A lot of people come through this program, and it is not their first career,” said Fitzsimmons.
The FAA lists only two certified maintenance schools in New Mexico. Besides ENMU-Roswell, the other is at Central New Mexico College in Albuquerque.
“There is a demand for aircraft mechanics in the industry. There is a shortage of them, as well as pilots,” Fitzsimmons said. “The more people we can get in here and train, the better for the industry."
An October 2021 report by the Aviation Technical Educational Council stated that the number of trained aviation mechanics in the U.S. in 2041 is expected to be 12,000 short of the number needed by the nation's commercial aviation industry, even if the 13% growth in trained personnel over the next 20 years occurs as projected.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
