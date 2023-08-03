Back on the dance floor

Monica Lysak, Mary Gonzalez, Silvia Flores, Emma Arzola, Alyssa Giron and Aracely Renteria are six of the dancers who are part of Roswell Folklorico, directed by Frank Herrera. This was the first time they've worn their Folklorico dresses since the start of the pandemic.

 Sarah Treschl Photo

Roswell Folklorico is back in full swing at the Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center after experiencing challenges during the pandemic.

“We were going really strong,” says director Frank Herrera, who began teaching Folklorico back in high school 50 years ago. “We celebrated our twenty-seventh anniversary. But then COVID hit.”