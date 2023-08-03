Back on the dance floor

Roswell Folklorico is back in full swing at the Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center after experiencing challenges during the pandemic.
“We were going really strong,” says director Frank Herrera, who began teaching Folklorico back in high school 50 years ago. “We celebrated our twenty-seventh anniversary. But then COVID hit.”
Before the pandemic, Herrera’s group had almost 65 dancers; now they are down to 25, most of them women. Herrera himself was severely sick with COVID-19 beginning in November 2021. He spent two months at Eastern New Mexico Medical Center before going to physical rehabilitation for a month in Albuquerque.
“I was in bad shape,” he shares. “Everyone says I’m a walking miracle.”
Holding onto a wheelchair, Herrera learned to walk again. And then he began to dance again. Now, he steadies himself with a cane. “I still struggle a bit with the turns,” Herrera describes, but he is grateful to be back to teaching Folklorico.
In fact, Folklorico may be the reason for his successful rehabilitation. “To come out of that, people couldn’t believe it,” Herrera says. “I said, ‘Well, maybe it’s Folklorico.’”
On Monday night, six of the dancers arrived at the Recreation and Aquatic Center dressed in their costumes, long flowing dresses with brilliant colors and fabrics. The women were excited because they hadn’t worn their dresses in three years. Each dress represents a unique part of Mexico.
“Every dress has different shoes, different hairpieces and different earrings,” says Herrera. When they practice, they wear practice skirts and shoes that are more plain, so getting dressed up was a thrill. Little girls in the lobby gushed over the textured fabrics and vivid colors.
“What’s nice about the Mexican folk dances is that every region is totally different in costume and steps and hair pieces and shoes. They’re totally different so you don’t get bored.”
Emma Arzola, 71, wears a purple and white dress from Chihuahua. “I’ve been dancing since 2006,” she says. “I use dancing as therapy.” Arzola had a brain aneurysm and subsequent stroke that resulted in paralysis on her right side. “I took up dancing, and I loved it so much that I’m still here.”
Herrera shares that Arzola and her husband used to win gold in couple’s dancing. “They’re very good dancers,” someone murmurs. “Frank makes it fun,” Arzola says.
Silvia Flores, 73, wears a headpiece from Guerrero that has pom-poms in primary colors that sway when she dances. In June, Flores won seven medals, four of them gold, at the New Mexico Senior Olympics.
“Dancing helped me compete because Frank worked us so hard,” Flores says, partly in jest. The women have been practicing since November. “I did much better in competition this year than last year.” Dancing keeps her flexible and in shape. “Of the six, Silvia’s been with me the longest,” Herrera reports.
For nearly 25 years, Monica Lysak has been a Folklorico dancer. “It would have been twenty-five years if not for COVID,” she smiles. Her gold dress from Sinaloa has pink and turquoise ribbons.
While lockdowns and illness were a long interruption, Lysak is thankful to be reunited with the group. “You get to meet new people. You’re never too old to dance. You’re never too young.”
“Folklorico keeps your brain moving and active because you’re trying to think of the steps and you have to keep your smile,” says Arzola. “You smile to let everyone know you’re enjoying the dance.”
The smiles come more naturally now. “Everyone was so excited to get dressed up,” Herrera says. “This is my life. I love it. Folklorico is my culture. It’s fun and good exercise.” Life has returned to the dance floor.
Folklorico classes start Aug. 14 at the Recreation and Aquatic Center and cost $19 for eight weeks of instruction. There are three different groups that will meet on Mondays for eight weeks — one for beginners at 5 p.m.; one for advanced at 6 p.m.; and one for seniors at 7 p.m. To sign up, go to roswellconnect.com.
