Back-to-school event draws big crowd

A variety of organizations and community groups — as well as more than 20 area haircutting professionals — were among those who presented a back-to-school event at Roswell High School on Friday.
Named “Free Backpacks, School Supplies and Haircuts,” the seemingly specific title describes only part of what occurred there.
Organizers also described it as a community gathering. No one was required to provide proof of income.
Some of the people involved emphasized that times have been tough for many families. Good haircuts and sturdy backpacks can be expensive, especially for parents with several children returning to school at the same time.
An estimated 350 youths were served during the six-hour gathering. The organizers had 280 backpacks to give away and ran out before noon. Hair cutting continued until the event was over. Organizers had gathered information about upcoming events where backpacks and school supplies will be available for families that arrived later in the day.
Ray Vale of Raza’s Image is the lead organizer. One of the aspects he spent a significant amount of time on was finding haircutters interested in participating.
Lorrina Segovia, of Wings for LIFE-Roswell, said Vale definitely knew what he was doing. “He found great haircutters” who knew what styles young people would prefer, she said.
Bobby Garcia, The Verity Project, another organizer, said the free haircuts alone helped the larger families save "$80 or even $100" on back-to-school purchases.
It was also an opportunity for these families to spend time together. They enjoyed a snack or two while sitting side by side waiting for haircutters to become available. Waiting times weren't very long.
Or families could visit an information table to learn about what some of the participating groups do.
It was also a chance for many of the families there to catch up with friends and acquaintances they might not have seen since the previous school year.
Xavier Sutherland, 8, was getting his hair cut by Ariyah Mendoza of Great Looks. His mother, Tiffany Sutherland, said her son will be in third grade at Missouri Avenue Elementary School and that he enjoys playing soccer.
Xavier used to have long hair but he now wears it short, Sutherland said.
Kyndail Bustamante, 15, received a haircut from Gisselle Villarreal with Black Label Studio in Ruidoso. Bustamante will be a sophomore at Goddard High School this year and possesses an enviable head of reddish-brown hair.
Her favorite school activity is choir and she will be singing with the Stargazers, she said.
A very large table near the exit displayed backpacks of many colors. The most popular color chosen by boys was red while girls preferred pink or light green. Each was filled with age-appropriate school supplies.
Some full-size classic cars — owned by members of Raza’s Image Car Club — were parked in the school parking lot and shined brightly in the morning sun. There was a special raffle prize: a remote control ’59 Chevrolet Impala Redcat that could be made to hop up and down, and side to side, lowrider style. Every child who was there Friday had a chance to win the 1:10-sized model car, which is worth about $600.
Plateau also set up its video game trailer in the lot. The darkened interior of the trailer provided a welcome diversion by offering video gaming with large-screen displays.
Raza’s Image led this community effort along with The Verity Project. Among the other groups involved were Wings for LIFE-Roswell, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southeast New Mexico, 100% Chaves County, Understand Needs In Today’s Youth, Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act Youth, Chaves County CASA, and Boys and Girls Clubs of Chaves and Lincoln Counties.
