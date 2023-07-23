Back-to-school event draws big crowd

Xavier Sutherland, 8, is shown getting his hair cut by Ariyah Mendoza of Great Looks in Roswell during the community event "Free Backpacks, School Supplies and Haircuts” on Friday at Roswell High School.

 Terri Harber Photo

A variety of organizations and community groups — as well as more than 20 area haircutting professionals — were among those who presented a back-to-school event at Roswell High School on Friday.

Named “Free Backpacks, School Supplies and Haircuts,” the seemingly specific title describes only part of what occurred there.