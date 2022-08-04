People buying many types of items in New Mexico this weekend will get a break on sales taxes, as the back-to-school tax holiday weekend starts early Friday morning.
The tax holiday that begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday and ends on Sunday at midnight exempts merchants from gross receipts taxes on eligible items related to school attendance.
According to the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department, most merchants pass on the savings to their customers to encourage purchasing and some smaller merchants choose to waive sales taxes on all their items for the weekend.
Internet sales by New Mexico consumers are also eligible for the tax exemption in many cases.
“At a time when many New Mexicans are struggling with higher prices, this is a great opportunity for New Mexicans to save some money on clothes and other things they need for their families,” said Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke.
The New Mexico gross receipts tax rate varies from 5%, which is the base tax rate within the state, to 9% depending on the county and municipality where a store is located.
In Roswell, GRT is 7.7083%, according to information on the TRD website, while the rate is 6.3958% for unincorporated areas of the county. Dexter's rate is 7.2708%. Hagerman's is 7.4583%, while Lake Arthur's is 6.7708%.
The back-to-school tax holiday was established by the New Mexico Legislature in 2005. Items covered fall into three main categories. Clothing and shoes are tax-free if sold for less than $100 an item; although athletic footwear and clothing not normally worn outside of athletic activities are taxed. Computers and computer-related items such as monitors, speakers, keyboards and printers are eligible items, with a $1,000 cap on desktops, laptops, notebooks or tablets and a $500 cap on peripheral items.
School supplies that “students normally use in a standard classroom for educational purposes” are tax-free, including calculators, backpacks, maps, paper, writing instruments and art supplies. Price caps do exist for categories of school supplies.
Detailed information about eligible and ineligible items and price maximums are available from the FYI-203 policy guide posted on the Taxation and Revenue Department website, tax.newmexico.gov.
In addition to the tax holiday, many 2021 New Mexico taxpayers also will receive their final tax rebate payment from the state, according to a Taxation and Revenue Department news release. Prior rebates totaling about $567 million were given starting in May and in July for people who filed New Mexico personal income taxes in 2021 and were not dependents on others' tax returns.
Rebates range from $250 for single filers and $500 for people filing as heads of households or a married couple.
This round of rebates is expected to total about $300 million, with about 525,000 taxpayers receiving direct deposit payments starting this week and with checks mailed to another 300,000 taxpayers in coming weeks.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
