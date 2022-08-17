New Mexicans will receive about $38.8 million in student loan forgiveness, according to a Tuesday announcement by state Attorney General Hector Balderas, following a decision by the U.S. Department of Education to discharge all federal student loans that borrowers received to attend ITT Technical Institute.

Nationwide 208,000 borrowers will receive about $3.9 billion in full loan discharges if they attended ITT from Jan. 1, 2005, until its closure in September 2016. No additional action is required on the part of the borrowers.