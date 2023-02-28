Legislation to prohibit firearms within 100 feet of polling places in New Mexico cleared its first committee in the New Mexico House of Representatives Monday.
Members of the House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee voted 4 to 3 to forward Senate Bill 44 out of committee. All four Democrats at the hearing moved to advance the bill, while all three Republican committee members opposed doing so. On Feb. 22, the bill passed the Senate 28-9.
The bill's sponsor Senate Majority Leader Tim Wirth (D-Santa Fe) said the proposal was inspired by discussions he had with several poll workers in his district concerned about armed individuals at voting locations.
“Guns and elections don't mix,” Wirth said. Exceptions are included in the bill for law enforcement officers who provide security at polling places. Violation of the law would constitute a petty misdemeanor punishable by a prison term of up to six years.
In his presentation, Wirth noted firearms are already not allowed within 100 feet of voting locations that are inside schools.
“All this bill does is extend that to the rest of polling places,” he explained.
Backers of the legislation call the bill a commonsense measure designed to ensure public safety at elections sites during a time of mass shootings and widening polarization.
“During this time when we are seeing such a rise in political violence, including sadly right here in New Mexico, we believe that this bills and others like it are important additions to maintain the security and safety of elections,” Shannon Kunkel, outreach and development coordinator for Common Cause New Mexico, told the committee.
Critics questioned why the bill is needed. Michael Pierson, who told the committee he has voted in every election in New Mexico since 1972, said he believes it is unnecessary.
“I never heard anyone, anywhere at anytime explain in anyway whatsoever that there is any issue with firearms in the vicinity of any voting location ever,” he said.
Pierson and others expressed worry lawful gun owners who are on sidewalks, in parking lots, inside vehicles or adjacent businesses while armed would be considered in violation of the law.
“I could walk into the Dollar Store and be within this distance of a polling place,” Michael Pierson said when speaking against the bill during the public comment period.
As far as people being intimidated by armed persons, opponents of the bill argue a concealed carry licensee who openly displayed a gun would already be in violation of current state law.
State Rep. William Rehm (R-Albuquerque), a member of the committee, put forth an amendment to exempt concealed carry licensees from the restrictions. It was rejected in a 4 to 3 vote.
Rehm noted in his hometown most polling places are inside malls and the law could have unintended consequences for retailers near voting locations who sell firearms.
Senate Bill 44 will next be taken up in the House Judiciary Committee.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, breakingnews@rdrnews.com or on Twitter at @alexrosstweets.
