May City Council meeting

A lengthy agenda for Thursday's meeting of the Roswell City Council culminated in action on several items, including the hiring of a new police chief and buying up to 55 new golf carts.

 Clarke Condé Photo

Lance Bateman's appointment to be the next Roswell police chief was ratified by the City Council on Thursday.

Bateman and some family members, including his wife Rachelle, waited patiently as councilors made their way through the lengthy agenda until reaching the items pertaining to his appointment, job description and terms of employment. 