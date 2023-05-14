Lance Bateman's appointment to be the next Roswell police chief was ratified by the City Council on Thursday.
Bateman and some family members, including his wife Rachelle, waited patiently as councilors made their way through the lengthy agenda until reaching the items pertaining to his appointment, job description and terms of employment.
Both agenda items were unanimously approved by the councilors.
Bateman spent more than 20 years with the New Mexico State Police. The Roswell native retired in December at the rank of captain from the District 3 state police office in Roswell, which serves Chaves, Lea and Eddy counties.
Mayor Timothy Jennings said Bateman has a keen interest in the safety of school children.
He wants to provide ample opportunities for children to be able to see and interact with members of local law enforcement so they can perceive them as adults they can trust.
“While captain with the state police, I assigned all officers to schools where they would visit to interact with children and staff. This will be priority number one starting in the 2023-24 school year. This will include myself, all the way down to the patrol level,” Bateman said in a press release issued Friday by the city of Roswell.
His new job, which begins June 1, will provide an annual salary of $145,467.
Until then. Acting Chief Joe Smith, who is an RPD captain, continues in that leadership role.
Spring River Zoo
The request for reverting the Spring River Zoo and Park into an attraction without entry fees was sent to the Legal Committee for retooling. The goal is to bring back the resolution to councilors as part of their regular meeting in June.
Concerns were raised by some employees about their safety and security as well as that of the many animals kept there.
The idea to stop charging entry fees came about after it was determined that it costs more to go about charging the entry fees than the amount of revenue earned.
City Manager Chad Cole described it as a ”threefold” loss.
An unidentified zoo employee wrote about their concerns to city officials.
Councilor Jeanine Corn-Best described some of the information provided by the letter writer, such as a homeless person seeking to sacrifice one of the bears and eat it. The man pulled a knife on one of the women working there, the employee wrote.
Corn-Best said the employee also wrote about people “beating on the ponies.”
She didn’t disclose the name of the worker who described their concerns but noted that everyone on the council had received it.
Another employee stated to councilors Thursday that they had heard a rumor about the zoo closing.
Liz Foster, one of the five zookeepers, told councilors she and others on staff at the zoo feel as if city officials have forgotten — and don’t seem to care — about the employees, the animals and the facility itself because they haven’t been seen at the zoo.
She explained to the councilors that she saw the pack of dogs that killed three Barbary sheep and a wallaby back in late December. She has also seen where homeless people can come into the zoo and hide.
“Nobody can answer the question of how to protect us,” Foster said.
She asked councilors if they had any answers and none of them spoke.
In response to the silence, she commented “Apparently not.”
“So, my life means nothing to you? My coworkers' lives mean nothing to you?” she asked.
Foster wants there to be someone monitoring the entries and exits of zoo visitors in and out of the facility, even if no more entry fees would be charged.
It’s not an area of the city where police are seen at around 11 p.m., and some of the people around the zoo can appear to be “sketchy,” she said.
Foster did point to Cole and Deputy City Manager Mike Mathews having visited the zoo recently to look around the facility. And Juanita Jennings, the city’s public affairs director, was helping zoo staff cope with the aftermath of the animal attacks, for example.
Corn-Best is among councilors who want to keep the entry fees in place because it keeps the “riff-raff out of the zoo.”
Some of the councilors stressed that they care about these and other city employees.
One of the opponents, Councilor Edward Heldenbrand, said the goal set by a previous council for the zoo to be operating with a 45% level of cost recovery this year has turned out to be “unrealistic.”
The actual 2023 level is about 7%, he also said.
The resolution, which had been forwarded to the council by General Services, asked that Resolutions 19-83, which set cost recovery for the zoo, and 20-72, which sets zoo fees, both be repealed.
Staff also presented some recent expense and revenue dollar amounts for the zoo.
This fiscal end is expected to end with more than $1.18 million in expenses and only $86,400 in revenues. The projected expenses are $1.42 million and revenue of about $103,750.
No pre-pandemic amounts of earnings and debt were included in the staff report.
Several councilors said the condition of the zoo has improved significantly in recent years. Some attributed that to requiring entry fees, while others thought effort and investment were among the reasons for the zoo being in better condition than it was about 30 years ago.
Councilors Robert Corn and Juliana Halvorson were among those who pointed out that they had been to the zoo recently.
Both John Wright, the zoo’s director, and Amanda Dickerson, the zoo’s guest services manager, said they weren’t for or against the city dropping entry fees. Either way, maintaining a good quality of service and care for the animals is what’s important.
Cole suggested that the city needs to start setting priorities for the zoo and park, such as seeking repairs and improvements that aren’t all that expensive. Among suggestions by he and Mathews are to complete work on the carousel, train and pond so people can use them, as well as open up the park so it’s accessible to residents. Also, keeping up the fencing around the zoo to provide the best protection possible.
It was also suggested that staffs of the police department and zoo talk about how law enforcement can better serve the zoo.
Community cats
Councilors unanimously approved a resolution that allows the creation of a one-year trial of an Animal Services Community Cat program.
The idea is to ease the effect feral cats are having around the city as well as on the animal shelter by trapping, sterilizing, vaccinating and returning cats to locations near where they were found.
Best Friends Animal Society will assist with the trial program by providing expertise and financial assistance.
Best Friends and the city are continuing to discuss whether someone from the animal advocacy group will help the shelter tackle its ongoing operational challenges. Agreeing to have this program was something the city was required to do by representatives of the animal advocacy group, said City Attorney Hess Yntema.
Golf carts
Councilors approved allowing the city manager to enter into a contract with Masek Rocky Mountain Golf Carts of Albuquerque for up to nearly $375,590 for Yamaha Drive2 Quietech EFI gas carts and a Yamaha Umax Range Picker, all 2023 model year. The staff request was for 55 carts but the city could end up with a few less, depending on the results of the agreement. Councilors asked for the addition of the words “up to” before voting on the matter.
Golf fees
Fee and rate changes proposed for the use of Nancy Lopez Golf Course at Spring River were sent to the Legal Committee to add suggested amendments before returning the resolution to the councilor in June.
Tweedy Farms
Councilors approved the proposed lease agreement of agricultural land at Tweedy Farms to Robinson Farms.
