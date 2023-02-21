Beltran

Christopher Beltran 

A Roswell man will spend a little more than a decade behind bars for the murder of his former girlfriend in a case that garnered national attention in last year's race for governor.

During an emotionally charged hearing Friday in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County, District Judge Dustin K. Hunter gave 27-year-old Christopher Beltran a 20-year sentence.