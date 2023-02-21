A Roswell man will spend a little more than a decade behind bars for the murder of his former girlfriend in a case that garnered national attention in last year's race for governor.
During an emotionally charged hearing Friday in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County, District Judge Dustin K. Hunter gave 27-year-old Christopher Beltran a 20-year sentence.
In addition to time on the second-degree murder charge, five years of time was added onto the sentence due to Beltran's status as a habitual offender and because he used a gun when he killed 34-year-old Domonique Gonzales.
But under the terms of the plea agreement entered into by Beltran and the state in September when he pled guilty to second-degree murder, the portion of the sentence Beltran would serve in prison was capped at 12 years.
The remaining eight years is suspended and will be served on supervised probation. Because he has been held in pretrial detention since his arrest in June of 2021, Beltran has 559 days of his sentence already served. After announcing the sentence, Hunter said he wished he could have given Beltran more time but the terms of the agreement barred him from doing so.
Eight members of Gonzales' family including her mother, grandparents and cousins were sitting in the courtroom gallery during the proceedings, where they expressed dismay at the sentence which they said should have been longer.
Some of those relatives said Beltran should receive a life sentence for gunning down Gonzales. In New Mexico though, 15 years is the most a person can receive on a second-degree murder charge, a reality that was of deep frustration to the family. “That is what a life is worth in the state of New Mexico,” said Malisa Gonzales, the victim's cousin. The Gonzales' loved ones who were present at the time voiced anger at the sentence which they believed fell far short of just.
Beltran was initially charged with first-degree murder for shooting to death Gonzales on June 26, 2021, after she opened the front door of her 400 block of East Pine Street apartment. The shooting happened just four days after his release from prison.
Court records indicate Gonzales had become fearful following constant threats from Beltran, including via phone calls from prison in which he threatened her. He had also been asking several family members about her location while carrying a gun. In what would be the final moments of her life, court documents state Beltran had been constantly calling Gonzales on her phone and banging on the windows of her door and apartment before she opened the door and he shot her.
Beltran had fled the scene before police arrived, but he was arrested days later in Artesia, where he was charged with first-degree murder; as well as tampering with evidence; and receipt, possession or transportation of a firearm destructive device by a felon. Those charges though were later reduced as part of a plea and disposition agreement in September where in exchange for pleading guilty to a lesser count of second-degree murder, the evidence tampering and felon in possession of a firearm charges were dropped.
At Friday's hearing, Timothy Wyatt, an assistant district attorney who represented the prosecution, said because of the reluctance of multiple witnesses crucial to the state's case would not cooperate with the prosecution, the office of the District Attorney was forced to enter into a plea agreement with Beltran. Many though said Gonzales deserved better, including former Gov. Susana Martinez who said she was at the hearing to provide support for the families. Martinez, who also spent more than two decades as a prosecutor, including as District Attorney in Dona Ana County, said she understands the challenges prosecutors face “but you don't give away the farm.”
Under the plea agreement, the judge was given a sentencing range of 10 to 12 years to decide how long Beltran should spend in prison. The prosecution argued for 12, noting that in the 60-day diagnostic evaluation performed on him, he was said to show no remorse for his actions. Shortly before sentencing, Hunter asked Beltran if he wished to say anything to the court.
“No sir,” Beltran responded.
But relatives of Gonzales had plenty to say, expressing a combination of grief for their loss, anger at Beltran and frustration with a criminal justice system they say failed the woman they call Monique.
“I just want you to know Christopher Beltran that when you cold bloodily killed Monique, you killed a large part of our lives,” said Helen Gonzales, the victim's grandmother who fought back tears as she stood with a walker holding her up. Anticipating the high emotions, six deputies were stationed in the courtroom during the hearing. Relatives described Gonzales as kind and loving, and whose absence has taken from them a soul who brought joy to their lives.
“For myself, tears are a daily thing for me. I can't say her name without tears coming to me,” Helen Gonzales said. She also called the sentence agreed to under the plea agreement as “wimpy” and a “slap on the wrist.” She noted that her granddaughter also had a small son, who is now without a mother and still reeling emotionally from the loss of his mother. Other loved ones of the victim also unleashed their anger at Beltran, describing the murder as cowardly.
“I wish nothing but the worst for you in all aspects of life,” Malisa Gonzales said. She called Beltran “a prison punk.”
She added that her cousin is and will always be loved, and called for a tougher sentence, cautioning that Beltran, who has a lengthy criminal record, could commit another act of violence once out.
“He's a career criminal. Who's to say he won't kill another one,” she asked.
Rebecca Ramirez, the victim's mother, expressed hate for Beltran for killing her daughter.
“I'm trying to control myself because you don't deserve to breathe another second in my eyes,” Gonzales said. She warned Beltran that he would pay for his crime saying that he is a dead man walking.
During last year's race for governor, the terms surrounding Beltran's release were a source of dispute between Republican nominee for governor Mark Ronchetti and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Seeking to make crime a cornerstone of his bid to unseat Lujan Grisham, Ronchetti cited Gonzales' death and Beltran's release as what he said was the state's soft-on-crime attitude during Lujan Grisham's time in office.
Beltran, according to court records, was released early from prison twice. The first time was in September 2020, with just days remaining in the sentence he was serving on an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle charge. His release was part of a state order meant to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in state detention facilities. The order stipulated that certain inmates with 30 days or less in their sentences could be let out early.
Less than a month later, Beltran was arrested for parole violations and sent back to prison. He was then released June 22, 2021, after four months and 29 days were taken off his sentence for good behavior.
Ronchetti, along with 5th Judicial District Attorney Dianna Luce and others, argued Lujan Grisham's administration was to fault for the early release, saying the meritorious deductions were miscalculated and improperly awarded. The Corrections Department in October denied any error in Beltran’s credit for good behavior. Lujan Grisham in turn blamed Beltran’s release on Luce for failing to charge him on a felon in possession of a firearm charge which she argued would have kept him in prison longer.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
