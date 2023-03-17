A former Chaves County Sheriff's deputy has been guilty on five felony counts related to misreporting his work hours and misuse of his county-issued patrol vehicle.

New Mexico 5th Judicial District Court Judge Jane Shuler-Gray found former James Johnson, 62, guilty during a bench trial Tuesday on five felony counts of paying or receiving public money from a public official without services rendered, according to a press release from the New Mexico Attorney General's Office. He was ultimately found not guilty on a sixth count.