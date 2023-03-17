A former Chaves County Sheriff's deputy has been guilty on five felony counts related to misreporting his work hours and misuse of his county-issued patrol vehicle.
New Mexico 5th Judicial District Court Judge Jane Shuler-Gray found former James Johnson, 62, guilty during a bench trial Tuesday on five felony counts of paying or receiving public money from a public official without services rendered, according to a press release from the New Mexico Attorney General's Office. He was ultimately found not guilty on a sixth count.
Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced May 2. He could receive up to seven and half years in prison. Dick Blenden, Johnson's attorney, could not be reached for comment before press time Thursday.
A former deputy with the Sheriff's Office for more than six years, Johnson was dismissed from the Sheriff's Office following a 2021 internal affairs investigation. It was alleged that between Feb. 27 and Dec. 23, 2020, Johnson claimed pay on his time sheets for 25 hours of overtime he had not worked. An audit and county finance report revealed he also used the patrol vehicle he was provided with by the county for up to 1200 miles of travel.
Chaves County Undersheriff Charles Yslas said Wednesday the County Finance Department is still in the process of determining how much Johnson cost the county. The figures will be compiled and presented at the sentencing hearing.
Per the press release, Johnson admitted to the inaccurate accounting of hours and was unable to explain why he would keep inmates waiting in holding cells for hours while they awaited court-ordered transport from him.
Yslas said the illegal activity came to the surface in 2020 when Johnson was assigned to transport an inmate from the Chaves County Detention Center, but did not show up. Once notified, the Sheriff's Office checked the GPS data on his vehicle and discovered that he was actually in another city.
Johnson was placed on paid administrative leave while an Internal Affairs investigation was undertaken, which is when the misreported hours were discovered.
Described as hardworking and active in community programs, Yslas said, Johnson's actions came as a shock the Sheriff's Office. “We never expected this until finding it,” he said.
New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez in the press release said the case and trial is a reminder to public officials that no one is above the law.
“It is our duty as public servants to ensure we are abiding by all laws and procedures within our departments to better serve our communities and represent them with the utmost integrity,” Torrez said.
