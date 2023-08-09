The legal challenge against New Mexico's congressional maps will go before a state district judge in late September.
New Mexico 9th Judicial District Judge Fred Van Soelen scheduled a three-day bench trial on the matter, which starts Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 9 a.m. at the Lea County Courthouse in Lovington, and ends Sept. 29, per electronic court records.
A flurry of activity has taken place in the case since the New Mexico Supreme Court in July ruled claims of partisan political gerrymandering in the once-a-decade reapportionment process can be heard in state courts, and that the case can move forward.
In their July decision granting a writ of superintending control, the five New Mexico Supreme Court justices imposed an Oct. 1 deadline on Van Soelen to resolve the case at the District Court level. Appeals are widely expected to be filed and the case is likely to end up before the New Mexico Supreme Court.
On Aug. 1, attorneys for the plaintiffs, including the Republican Party of New Mexico, submitted a list of over 100 witnesses who could either testify at trial or provide testimony through deposition or affidavits.
Names on the eight-page list include all three sitting members of the U.S. House of Representatives from New Mexico, former U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-NM-02), and scores of current and former state legislators.
At least three members of the New Mexico Citizens Redistricting Committee, which collected public input and came up with nonbinding map concepts as part of the redistricting process in 2021, could provide testimony. Those members are former New Mexico Supreme Court Justice Edward Chavez, who helmed the committee, Lisa Curtis and Ryan Cangolisa.
Some names from in and around Chaves County who could be called upon include House Minority Whip Greg Nibert (R-Roswell), state Rep. Jim Townsend (R-Artesia), state Sens. Cliff Pirtle (R-Roswell) and Stuart Ingle (R-Portales), and former state Sen. Gay Kernan (R-Hobbs).
Other local potential witnesses are District 2 Chaves County Commissioner T. Calder Ezzell Jr. and Roswell Mayor Timothy Jennings. A Democrat and former New Mexico Senate Pro Tempore, Jennings is a plaintiff in the suit.
Background of the case
The Republican Party of New Mexico, Jennings, state Sen. David Gallegos (R-Eunice) and a handful of others filed a suit in 2021, challenging the congressional districts redrawn and approved by the Democratic-led state Legislature, and signed into law by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
Critics of the newly shaped districts dilute Republican votes by cracking conservative communities of interest and violate the state's constitution.
“New Mexico's congressional map is a hopelessly partisan map that casts aside traditional redistricting principles to ensure a Democratic sweep through dilution of votes,” the initial complaint in the suit states.
They cite the 2nd Congressional District, which traditionally covered the more politically conservative oil-producing and agrarian parts of the state. Under the revised maps, parts of conservative communities in the southeast were swapped out and replaced with chunks of Democratic-leaning west Albuquerque.
An analysis by FiveThirtyEight.com shows under the readjusted boundaries of the 2nd District, it goes from being one where Republicans held a 14-point advantage, to one where Democrats have a four-point lead.
Proponents of the maps though, argue the maps were done following redistricting principles, including having roughly equal numbers of populations in each district, and that it does not split apart populations that are considered protected groups under New Mexico law.
Sen. Joe Cervantes (D-Las Cruces) and the architect of the maps say the districts were crafted to make them more competitive, less partisan and to bridge the state's urban-rural divide.
The same FiveThirtyEight.com analysis shows the Democrats edge in the 3rd Congressional District was reduced under the new maps falling from 14 points to 5 points.
Test to gauge partisan gerrymandering
In their July decision, New Mexico Justices said that because of the inherently political nature of redistricting, a “reasonable degree” of partisan gerrymandering is acceptable under the state Constitution.
To decide whether the level of partisan gerrymandering is acceptable, the New Mexico Supreme Court directs Van Soelen to use a three-pronged test outlined by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan in her dissenting opinion in the 2019 case of Rucho vs. Common Cause.
Under the terms of that test, the petitioners must prove that the predominant purpose of state officials drawing those lines was to keep their party in power by diluting the votes of citizens from the other party. Petitioners must also establish boundaries that have that effect by substantially diluting the votes from the minority party.
If petitioners make that showing, the burden shifts to the state to come up with a “legitimate, nonpartisan justification to save their map.”
