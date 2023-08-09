NM-Congressional-Map

New Mexico's current three-district congressional map.

 Graphic by Clarke Condé

The legal challenge against New Mexico's congressional maps will go before a state district judge in late September.

New Mexico 9th Judicial District Judge Fred Van Soelen scheduled a three-day bench trial on the matter, which starts Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 9 a.m. at the Lea County Courthouse in Lovington, and ends Sept. 29, per electronic court records.