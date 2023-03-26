When Nathaniel Tavarez was age 12, his mind was often on playing sports. Especially baseball. He enjoyed being a pitcher.
Tavarez, other students and staff returned to the Berrendo Middle School campus on the morning of Jan. 14, 2014, after a two-week winter break. Hundreds of students were seated inside the school gymnasium. He was sitting in the front row of the gym bleachers, talking to friends behind him. After spending a portion of the break at a baseball camp in Rio Rancho he probably had plenty to talk about. Even now, Tavarez's voice still has a joyful note when he talks about it.
Another 12-year-old boy who also attended Berrendo had reached into a duffel bag and pulled out a shotgun. Mason Campbell had spent time at home removing enough of the gun’s butt so it would fit inside the bag. Taking this action allowed him to bring the shotgun onto the campus without anyone noticing. The weapon went off three times. Tavarez said the boy removing that portion of the shotgun might have been what caused him not to have good aim or even proper control of the weapon.
Tavarez was one of two students struck with tiny lead pellets that spewed from exploding shells. His injuries were much more severe and life-threatening than those suffered by Kendel Sanders, then age 13, though her injuries were also substantial and required she undergo at least two surgeries.
The first of these three shots went upward. Tavarez said this is what caused Sanders’ injuries. She had been high up in the bleachers when she was struck.
“She didn’t know she had been hit,” Tavarez remembered. “She walked to the class and that’s where she realized she was hit.”
Tavarez was struck with the second and third rounds of pellets. The two boys were only about 10 feet apart when the shotgun was fired.
The first of those two shots struck the gym floor. Those pellets flew into the left side of Tavarez’s head and body. He was looking at his friends behind him at that point.
The final shot — the second striking Tavarez — sent even more pellets into him because he had turned around to face the shooter. It caused Tavarez the most injuries.
Looking back, but moving forward
Now age 21, Tavarez returned last week to the Berrendo Middle School gym where the shooting occurred. He was preparing to deliver a speech to students there on Monday morning about his experiences, and explain why mental health and anti-bullying initiatives so are important.
Tavarez described what happened to him as he sat in the same spot on the bleachers where he had been during the incident about nine years ago. He pointed to a section of the gym floor with a thick black stripe that runs parallel to and in front of the bleachers. It was where he had fallen after being shot.
The floor in that area needed to be replaced because his blood stain couldn’t be removed. He lost seven units of blood that day, he said. Adults have roughly 10 units of blood. Twelve-year-olds, less.
His heart had stopped beating for several minutes. He regained consciousness to find out he had been blinded and was hearing a deafening ring in his ears. He was in shock, unable to process time and he characterized his recollection of what went on immediately after the shooting as “hazy.”
Tavarez said he thought there had been an explosion at the school. One so strong that it propelled him past the bus stop outside. He remembers telling this to a teacher he saw at his side in the gym. He also asked the teacher to remove his backpack because a book he had been carrying inside was poking him in the back.
More than a thousand small lead pellets entered Tavarez’s head and body that morning. He almost died. There were wounds to his face, head, heart and chest that required numerous surgeries.
He went through a dozen procedures on the day of the incident alone. Doctors performed an operation on his head to relieve brain swelling and conducted exploratory surgery inside his stomach to see if there had been damage to any vital organs. There was a lengthy period of his being hospitalized and in rehabilitation.
After the shooting caused him to lose awareness, he came back to only see something that resembled the static found on the screens of old televisions in the middle of the night. Later in the hospital, his view changed from one of static to “nothing but pitch black.”
He had been fully blind for three to four weeks after the shooting. His left eye is now covered with a prosthetic device. After undergoing subsequent surgical procedures there is some sight in his right eye.
Tavarez spent weeks on a ventilator. Also during that time — which he said was about two weeks — he was highly sedated.
Virtually all of the small lead pellets still remain in his body. One of them later dislodged on its own after having been trapped below the skin of his forearm. “It just fell out,” he said.
Another pellet was lodged above his eye until he started moving it around with his fingers. The motion inadvertently caused it to fall out. “I handed it to my dad,” he explained.
Lead poisoning remains a concern even after the passage of more than nine years. He still has to be tested annually to ensure that the presence of lead in his system doesn’t cause him further health complications.
A promising future
The shooting resulted in his having to spend that semester of the seventh grade being home-schooled.
After graduating from Goddard High School in 2019, he began preparing for a career in medicine. He entered Lubbock Christian University as a pre-med major with a minor in Family Youth and Ministry.
Today, Tavarez is about a year away from earning a bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech University-Lubbock in Business Administration with a concentration in Strategic Entrepreneurship and Innovation. He has been working virtually to achieve that goal. Not having to sit in class seems to be a benefit this time.
Tavarez ultimately found a different way to help others. He has become an inspirational speaker as well as a mental health and anti-bullying advocate — efforts that he says he hopes might also help to curb gun violence, particularly in the nation’s schools.
“It’s important to make sure firearms don’t get into the wrong hands — especially young people’s hands,” he said. “But you never know what’s going on behind the firearm.”
Because a good number of people use firearms for hunting, it’s also important for those families to remember that even when firearms are used as everyday tools some of those users could be depressed, angry or suffering another form of mental anguish, Tavarez stressed.
While Tavarez still has to contend with health issues that are the result of him having been shot and nearly dying, he stays busy and has a purpose. Earlier this month he was among a group of New Mexicans affected by gun violence who were on hand as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed into law House Bill 9, the Bennie Hargrove Gun Safety Act.
Beginning June 16, gun owners statewide will be required to keep their firearms secured and inaccessible to youths. If a gun owner is found to have been negligent with this personal property and a minor is able to obtain a firearm, then the owner of the weapon could be found guilty of a misdemeanor if that youth displays or brandishes the firearm in a threatening manner, causes a self-sustained injury or hurts someone else.
If a firearm owner’s negligence results in the youth causing great bodily harm or death, that gun owner could be found guilty of a fourth-degree felony, according to the Office of the Governor.
The act is named to honor Bennie Hargrove, a 13-year-old student at Washington Middle School in Albuquerque who in August 2021 was shot to death by another student, Juan Saucedo, also age 13. Hargrove was trying to protect another student from bullying when he was killed, according to the Associated Press.
Other news reports stated that Saucedo, now in the custody of the state until he turns 21, had gotten his hands on a firearm owned by his father and had brought it to the school specifically to shoot someone.
Not a bully himself
Tavarez knew the boy who shot him. The two seventh graders had been partners in an Honors English class during the previous fall semester.
When Tavarez was first told the name of the boy who shot him, he said it just didn’t make any sense.
He considered the shooter as someone very smart and possessing the ability to accomplish “almost anything he would have ever wanted to achieve,” Tavarez emphasized.
Tavarez also wanted to let people know that he wasn’t one of the youths who had been bullying the shooter. He said going through the ordeal of the shooting itself was made even more difficult after some news reports wrongly stated or alluded to the possibility that he had been tormenting the other boy.
Ongoing news accounts that stated the boy who committed the shooting felt that he needed to carry out a carefully planned act of violence. But it was rare that there were updates after it was made known that Tavarez wasn’t one of the students who had been bullying the other youth.
“I’m not a bully,” he said. “I didn’t bully him.”
That perception is something that still saddens him to this day.
Tavarez said he had forgiven the shooter soon after the incident. He attributes his ability to travel the high road to his religious faith and his family.
Tavarez also explained he believes he was highly fortunate to have avoided needing to cope with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder after the shooting. He pointed out that not only people directly affected by traumatic events can end up struggling with PTSD. Those who witness such incidents can become overwhelmed and require help to handle the stress.
He said he has learned that “all of us have to deal with personal struggles.”
As he promotes anti-bullying and mental health awareness, his goal is to “provide people with information about resources they might not know are out there.”
Tavarez will be speaking locally to groups — mostly young people — this week about his personal experiences and those related topics that he considers national priorities.
