When Nathaniel Tavarez was age 12, his mind was often on playing sports. Especially baseball. He enjoyed being a pitcher.

Tavarez, other students and staff returned to the Berrendo Middle School campus on the morning of Jan. 14, 2014, after a two-week winter break. Hundreds of students were seated inside the school gymnasium. He was sitting in the front row of the gym bleachers, talking to friends behind him. After spending a portion of the break at a baseball camp in Rio Rancho he probably had plenty to talk about. Even now, Tavarez's voice still has a joyful note when he talks about it.