BeWellnm, the New Mexico Health Insurance Exchange, has launched a new special enrollment period for low-income individuals and families. New Mexico residents with an estimated annual household income between 139 percent and 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL) are now eligible to enroll in health insurance coverage through the new special enrollment period, according to the press release from the group.
The special enrollment period is not based on qualifying life events such as job loss, and low-income New Mexicans have the option to enroll in coverage through beWellnm at any time during the year if they meet eligibility requirements. New Mexicans are encouraged to submit an online application at beWellnm.com or update an existing application to determine eligibility.
The application will automatically determine if the individual is eligible.
The beWellnm customer engagement center is able to help those in need to review and explain their health insurance options through telephone assistance at 833-862-3935 or online at beWellnm.com.