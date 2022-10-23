The weather Saturday morning at Cielo Grande Recreation Area was perfect for a stroll that people took to demonstrate remembrance and hope and to raise awareness about Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.
The 170 or so people who participated in A Walk to End Alzheimer's significantly outnumbered last year's crowd, according to organizers with the New Mexico chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.
The ceremony held before the walk included a donation by the Pecos Valley Fraternal Order of the Eagles that totaled $28,000 on Saturday.
Colette Smith, director of Pecos Valley Eagles, Aerie #3815, said family members – a grandmother with dementia and grandfather with Alzheimer's – is why she chose the Alzheimer's Association as the group's fundraising cause.
“I thought it was a neglected thing, not thought of enough,” Smith explained.
She also said that an important part of the group's mission is to "make human life more desirable by lessening its ills.”
Many of the other people at the walk knew or know someone with Alzheimer's or another form of dementia. Here are some of their experiences.
Roswell's Mayor Pro-tem Jason Perry, who delivered the city's proclamation in support of the event, is among those who have lost a family member to this disease. In Perry's case it is his grandfather.
“He got to the point where he couldn't be able to talk, but he could still sing hymns,” Perry remembered.
Before the walk started, a woman who works at Otero Credit Union talked about who she was walking for this year.
“My grandmother passed away in March of dementia,” said Stephanie Salas, who was with a group that included her 4-year-old son, Gage. “I've been here at least five years.”
Noah Bitzer, 3, was disappointed when he noticed that his orange flower, which is carried by supporters of the Alzheimer's Association, had broken before they finished the walk.
A volunteer brought him another one.
The other flowers carried by walkers Saturday also have meaning. A blue flower indicates a person living with Alzheimer's, a yellow flower is held by a caregiver to someone with Alzheimer's or dementia, and a purple flower is carried by those who lost someone to Alzheimer's.
One of the organizers held up a white flower – which will be for the first person cured of Alzheimer's or dementia.
Noah's mother, Rebekah Bitzer, and Monica Muniz, who was carrying her son, Arlo Johnson, 2, both work for the Mission Arch Center, a skilled nursing facility in Roswell. During the walk they took turns holding Arlo whom, Muniz said, “is tall for his age.”
Both are in non-medical positions, but they interact with patients and their families through Medicare assistance and in reception. Both also have been in these walks a couple of times, they said.
“We see families who don't want to put their people into long-term care,” she said. “It's difficult. Heartwrenching.”
Also happy to have finished the walk was Christopher Brown. He was one of the holders of a blue flower, for a person that has Alzheimer's. Brown first walked at one of these events in 2019. After he finished the walk in 2021, he required an ambulance to take him to the hospital.
Brown's stepson, Thomas Lehmann, helped him walk the path of about a mile because he often requires the use of a wheelchair to get around.
Brown remembered he was severely dehydrated and exhausted last year. This year, he was happy, smiling and none the worse for wear after the walk.
He pointed out, in rhyme, that, though he has Alzheimer's, he remembers his grandchildren's names and that he loved his wife but had trouble spelling her first name, Luaura.
Her last name is also Brown, which is easier to spell, he said.
The Alzheimer's Association's fundraising goal this year is $34,000. Donations for this year are accepted through Dec. 31. To learn more about the association, visit https://www.alz.org/newmexico.
Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or at reporter03@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.