A bill to allow New Mexico law enforcement officers to turn off their body-warn cameras while conducting an undercover operation or when handling explosives has been signed into law.
The website of the New Mexico Legislature indicates that Senate Bill 368 received Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's signature and was chaptered into law Thursday.
Sen. Harold Pope (D-Albuquerque) sponsored the legislation which revises the state's 2020 body camera law, by giving New Mexico law enforcement the authority to turn off their cameras while taking part in an undercover operation sanctioned by one or more agencies, and while handling or disposing of explosive devices and materials.
Additionally, Senate Bill 368 softens a presumption under the 2020 bill which states any officer whose camera does not record an encounter with the public shall be presumed to be acting in bad faith and subject to civil litigation if their camera fails to record interactions with the public.
Police had been lobbying hard for the later change, worried an officer could face legal jeopardy if their camera malfunctions or is damaged in an altercation.
The bill was introduced during this year's 60-day legislative session, passing out of the New Mexico Senate on a 41-0 vote and the New Mexico House of Representatives 56 to 2.
In all, the House and Senate passed a total of 387 legislative proposals in the recent session, which have been sent to Lujan Grisham. According to the bill finder database on the website of the New Mexico Legislature, the governor as of Monday morning has acted upon 86, including 80 which she has signed and five which she has allowed to become law without her signature.
Lujan Grisham has so far vetoed one bill, House Bill 125, that would have established a state task force to examine dual credit programming in New Mexico's public education system.
Under state law, Lujan Grisham has until Friday, April 7 to act upon each bill passed by the Legislature, either by signing, vetoing or allowing measures to become law without her signature. Those that require signatures, but are not signed, will be procedurally vetoed.
