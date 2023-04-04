Roundhouse

Entrance into the New Mexico State Capitol, also known as the Roundhouse, in Santa Fe.  

 Alex Ross Photo

A bill to allow New Mexico law enforcement officers to turn off their body-warn cameras while conducting an undercover operation or when handling explosives has been signed into law.

The website of the New Mexico Legislature indicates that Senate Bill 368 received Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's signature and was chaptered into law Thursday.