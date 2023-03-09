Though contained about six months ago, Mary Kay Root, her family and her community are still dealing with the devastating effects of the largest wildfire in New Mexico history.
A volunteer firefighter and property owner in San Miguel County, Root told lawmakers Tuesday she and her family lost homes in last year's Hermits' Peak/Calf Canyon Fire in which 300,000 acres and 903 buildings were scorched throughout San Miguel, Mora and Taos counties.
“I lost my home, my sister lost her home, and by lost I don't mean smoke damage, I mean everything was burned to the ground and there is nothing but ashes,” Root said to members of the New Mexico House Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee.
Root was on hand at the Committee's hearing to speak in favor of Senate Bill 21. The bill, which went on to pass the Committee 10-0, will prohibit a government agency from starting a prescribed burn when the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning for the area where the burn is to happen.
Red Flag warnings are issued, according to the National Weather Service, when warm temperatures, low humidity and high winds are forecast to combine and create an increased risk of fire danger.
State Sen. Ron Griggs (R-Alamogordo), the sponsor of the bill, assured the committee the legislation would not prevent prescribed burns from being used when such a Red Flag warning is not in place.
Proponents of the bill say New Mexico has long been prone to fire dangers, which have started as prescribed burns by federal agencies as a land management tool, but later erupted into wildfires. The proposal is a way of reducing such fires from happening.
Rep. Jim Townsend (R-Artesia), who sits on the committee, agreed.
“With what has happened in New Mexico over and over again, I think this is a good measure to try to prevent it from reoccurring,” he said. Agriculture groups also weighed in saying as long as the bill does not ban prescribed burns they favor it.
Craig Allen, a forest and fire ecosystem researcher, expressed opposition, noting that ongoing drought conditions and the buildup of dry materials in New Mexico forests have created powder kegs and could inhibit efforts by land management experts to conduct operations that will make New Mexico lands and forests less fire-prone.
“SB 21 may seem like a simple, commonsense (proposal), but trying to legislate fire prescriptions invites a micromanagement slippery slope with little actual practical effect, except to perhaps further inhibit and slow the pace of urgently needed forest sustainability treatments,” he said.
Griggs was also questioned by state Rep. Meredith Dixon (D-Albuquerque) about concerns raised in the fiscal impact report from the State Land Office and the New Mexico Energy, Mineral and Natural Resource Department that as written, could end up restricting efforts meant to reduce burnable fuels during Red Flag warnings that involve mechanical equipment or hand-operated tools because they could produce sparks.
In response, Griggs said his legislation only pertains to prescribed burns during Red Flag warnings.
An amendment passed the committee on a 7 to 2 vote which changed the language that a government agency “shall not conduct” a prescribed burn when a red flag warning is issued to instead read that they will not start a prescribed burn when a red flag warning is issued.
The language was altered to give entities conducting controlled burns cover if one was already started prior to a red flag warning being issued, the fiscal impact report states.
The bill will next go to the full House for a vote. Because it was amended it must next go back to the Senate for consideration. The previous version of the bill had passed the Senate 36-0.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, breakingnews@rdrnews.com or on Twitter at @alexrosstweets.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.