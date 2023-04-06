A bill to prohibit the starting of prescribed burns in New Mexico when a red flag weather alert is in place has been signed into law.
Senate Bill 21 was one of about 40 measures passed during the recent 60-day legislative session that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed Tuesday, according to a database on the New Mexico Legislature's website. Because it contains an emergency clause, the law takes effect immediately.
Following the signing of the bill, Maddy Hayden, communications director for Lujan Grisham, said Senate Bill 21 demonstrates the shared commitment of the administration and lawmakers to prevent future wildfires like those that burned across New Mexico last year.
“We hope this new law — along with the US Forest Service’s new rules related to prescribed burning — will create a higher level of awareness and care around the conduct of prescribed burns, which remain a necessary tool in our fire prevention toolbox,” Hayden said.
The bill's sponsor, Sen. Ron Griggs (R-Alamogordo), applauded Lujan Grisham for signing the measure which had passed the New Mexico House and Senate with unanimous support.
"I want to thank the Governor and my colleagues in the Senate and House who heard the cries of communities that have been devastated by out-of-control prescribed burns,” he said.
Under Senate Bill 21, government agencies and individual property owners will be barred from starting prescribed burns in an area that is subject to a red flag warning issued by the National Weather Service. A red flag warning is issued when gusty winds, arid conditions and warm temperatures merge to produce a heightened risk of fire.
Lawmakers rallied around the proposal in the wake of the Hermit's Peak/Calf Canyon Fire which began in April as a prescribed burn by the U.S. Forest Service in the Santa Fe National Forest. The blaze, which was not fully contained until late August, went on to engulf 300,000 acres and damage 903 buildings making it the largest wildfire in New Mexico history.
Griggs' bill underwent significant changes throughout the legislative process, starting out as a ban on all prescribed burns during the spring. Later, it was amended by the Senate Conservation Committee to apply when red flag warnings are in effect during the period between March 1 and May 31.
Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee altered Senate Bill 21 so that it applied to an area that was under a red flag warning, regardless of the time of year.
When it went before the New Mexico House Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee, the bill was altered further, with initial language saying a prescribed burn shall not be conducted in an area where a red flag warning is in effect, to saying a prescribed burn will not be started when a red flag warning is in effect.
Proponents of the change at the time said the word “conducted” was changed to “started” so agencies and individuals who start a prescribed burn prior to a red flag warning going into effect will not be in violation of the law.
