An autistic child kept in a cage, two boys housed in a backyard dog crate and shot at with a BB gun, and a teenager diapered and locked in a room who was so starved they began eating their own hand.

Those are among the catalog of situations in southeast New Mexico that Carrie-Leigh Cloutier, CEO of Chaves County CASA, says her organization has had to respond to with greater frequency since the start of the pandemic.