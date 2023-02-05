An autistic child kept in a cage, two boys housed in a backyard dog crate and shot at with a BB gun, and a teenager diapered and locked in a room who was so starved they began eating their own hand.
Those are among the catalog of situations in southeast New Mexico that Carrie-Leigh Cloutier, CEO of Chaves County CASA, says her organization has had to respond to with greater frequency since the start of the pandemic.
“The amount of extreme violence and the amount of torture cases that we are dealing with right now are extreme,” Cloutier said in her testimony Wednesday before the House Health and Human Services Committee in Santa Fe.
Cloutier appeared before the Committee as part of a push for House Bill 167, which would provide Chaves County CASA and two other organizations like it in southeast New Mexico with millions of dollars in additional funding.
Ultimately, the committee passed House Bill 167 out of committee unanimously. It next heads to the House Finance and Appropriations Committee for further review.
House Bill 167, sponsored by Roswell Republican Reps. Candy Ezzell and Greg Nibert, as well as Sen. Siah Correa Hemphill, D-Silver City, authorizes $1 million to the New Mexico Department of Children Youth and Families for Chaves County CASA and two similar organizations for programs that serve children in southeast New Mexico who are victims of abuse and neglect.
Under the bill, Cavern City Child Advocacy Center in Carlsbad and Kids Inc. Advocacy Center in Alamogordo would also receive shares of the money.
Nibert, who was at the hearing, said the money will go toward a pilot program to upgrade technology and provide increased trauma services.
Should it be found successful, he said, that appropriation could be extended in later years.
In her testimony, Cloutier spoke about the uptick in abuse cases and the needs that come with it.
“Our CASA program, and indeed southeast New Mexico, is in crisis right now and we need your help,” Cloutier explained.
New Mexico ranks last in child well-being according to the annual Kids Count Data Book for 2022 published by the Annie P. Casey Foundation. Eleven in 1,000 New Mexico children have been victims of physical abuse, sexual abuse or neglect.
The data shows in Eddy County nearly 23 in 1,000 children are victims, while in Chaves County it is roughly 17 in 1,000. In Lea County, 14 in 1,000 children are victims of abuse or neglect.
With a $3 million budget, Chaves County CASA and the 27 programs within it try to address that reality. But Cloutier said their resources have not kept pace with the increased workload.
In addition to outdated equipment, there are other shortages. Cloutier said 40 children Chaves County CASA currently serves are ready for adoption but there are not enough people on hand to process the necessary paperwork.
As many as 180 children are in need of foster care, but there are only 15 homes available.
Regularly witnessing the violence, mistreatment and substandard living conditions children are forced to endure, Cloutier said also takes an emotional toll on those who work to rescue them.
“You come out of a torture case like that and the team of law enforcement, social workers, DA's office (staff) is so traumatized by what they've seen, we have to pull in special therapists just to help them,” Cloutier said.
Burnout and high turnover is often the result, which places further stress on an already overburdened system.
Cloutier said in addition to updating antiquated equipment and getting more victim's advocates, medical personnel and therapists, a portion of that $1 million would be put into further developing trauma informed services for not only victims but those who assist them.
“We hope to put things in place to support all of these people, to make the system work more smoothly for hundreds and hundreds of children, but beyond that for the entire team, so they don't turn over, they don't go burn out and we don't lose them as we are now over and over again,” Cloutier said.
In all, Cloutier estimates she would need $5 million to meet all her organization's needs. It's a large sum of money, but one that given the support they have within the communities for Chaves County CASA and state coffers flush with $3.5 billion in surplus revenue, one that can and should become a reality.
“Southeastern New Mexico makes the money for this state and we need to be serving our children with that money,” she said.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
