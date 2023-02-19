A bill that would have authorized millions of dollars for road work on U.S. 380 and two other major southeast New Mexico highways has hit a dead end.
House Minority Whip Greg Nibert, R-Roswell, one of the sponsors of House Bill 223, said the legislation will not be able to advance further this session due to its large $650 million price tag.
“The bill won't pass because of the huge appropriation,” Nibert said Wednesday. His comments come after the proposal was forwarded out of the New Mexico House Transportation, Public Works and Capital Investment Committee with unanimous support and sent to the House Appropriations and Finance Committee for additional consideration.
Per the legislation, House Bill 223 would have directed the use of $650 million from the Appropriations Contingency Fund for the “acquisition of rights of way, planning, design and construction and to match federal other state funds” related to three highway projects in Chaves, Eddy and Lea County.
About $200 million would have been used to add alternating passing lanes, enhance safety and improve pavement quality on an 84-mile stretch of U.S. 380 that runs from milepost 158 east of Roswell to the state line with Texas.
The remaining money would have gone towards two other projects: one on a section of New Mexico Highway 31 in Eddy County located between its intersections with U.S. 285 and U.S. 62, and the other on New Mexico Highway 128 in Eddy and Lea counties from its intersection with New Mexico Highway 31 east to the state line with Texas.
Nibert said he has been told the Department of Transportation will work to tap other resources to cover the cost of completing the entire Highway 31 project and portions of the Highway 128 project. U.S. 380 in turn will move higher up the priority list of projects in New Mexico Transportation District 2, which includes Chaves County.
From the start, Nibert said the legislation was likely to be rejected. However, he explained that the real aim of the bill was to “shine a spotlight” on the three heavily traveled roads. The fiscal impact report for House Bill 223 states the pavement along all three corridors in the legislation is “showing signs of distress and deterioration.”
“Approximately 35 percent of the 84-mile U.S. 380 corridor and 30 percent of the New Mexico 31 and New Mexico 128 corridors have low pavement conditions that require reconstruction or major rehabilitation,” the report says.
Other improvements are needed along the corridors, including at intersections and access points to increase safety for motorists at crossroad connections. The report notes recent changes to roadside barrier design standards require all existing guardrails along the corridors be updated.
There is still a chance that while it will not receive full funding, efforts to upgrade U.S. 380 could receive something of a boost in funding. Sen. Cliff Pirtle, R-Roswell has filed Senate Bill 395, which would provide $46 million for the project.
According to the New Mexico Legislature's website, Senate Bill 395 has been referred to the Senate, Tax, Business and Transportation Committee for consideration.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.