US 380

U.S. 380 will have to wait for road expansion and repair funding.

 Clarke Condé Photo

A bill that would have authorized millions of dollars for road work on U.S. 380 and two other major southeast New Mexico highways has hit a dead end.

House Minority Whip Greg Nibert, R-Roswell, one of the sponsors of House Bill 223, said the legislation will not be able to advance further this session due to its large $650 million price tag.