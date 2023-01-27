A bill to define combined cycle natural gas as a renewable energy source under state law was defeated in its first legislative committee.
On Wednesday, the New Mexico House Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee voted 7 to 4 to table House Bill 96 (H.B. 96).
“Quite frankly I am shocked that my Democrat colleagues would block this sensible energy policy that would assure affordable renewable energy,” said state Rep. Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, a chief sponsor of HB.96 and member of the committee. He added: “New Mexicans deserve affordable energy and natural gas is the bridge we can use to ensure our state's energy supply will be viable in the future.”
The legislation, also sponsored by state Reps. Randall Pettigrew, R-Lovington; Candy Ezzell, R-Roswell; and Jimmy Mason, R-Artesia, would add “natural gas using combined cycle technology” to the list of renewable energy sources included under both the Rural Electric Cooperative Act and Renewable Energy Act.
Both laws currently define renewable energy as power generated through solar, wind, hydropower and certain types of biomass materials. Nuclear power, along with electricity from nuclear power, as well as fossil fuels are excluded from that definition under existing law.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration website says a combined cycle power plant uses both a gas and steam turbine to generate electricity from the same source. Such a plant produces up to 50% more electricity than a regular simple-cycle power facility.
Combined cycle technology does this by harnessing heat from the gas turbine and redirecting it to the steam turbine, which then produces additional power.
A former energy executive, Townsend admitted natural gas is not a renewable energy source, but said amending state laws to reclassify it as one is the best way to ensure consumers in northern New Mexico have a reliable source of energy as the state transitions away from fossil fuels and towards cleaner means of electricity generation.
“My thought was that there is no other source we have readily available in New Mexico that is always available,” Townsend said.
The proposal comes after the Public Service Company of New Mexico, the state's largest electricity provider, warned of blackouts in northern New Mexico, including Albuquerque.
No such blackouts occurred last summer, but Townsend argued he does not want to take any chances.
“I think it would be horribly embarrassing if the largest city in our state ran out of power and we didn't do anything about it,” he said.
New Mexico under the landmark Energy Transition Act is set to move to derive more of its energy in the coming years from zero-carbon sources of generation, such as wind and solar.
But Townsend argues technology is not currently advanced enough to power densely populated areas without interruptions in service.
“The issue in New Mexico today is the technology for battery storage and for dispatchability has not advanced as quickly as we have brought solar and wind on,” he said.
Supporters of the plan, like Carla Sontag, president and CEO of the New Mexico Business Coalition, said continued access to power is essential in places like hospitals where people are often hooked up to life-saving medical devices.
“They cannot afford even one minute of power to be out,” she said.
Fellow Committee member state Rep. Rod Montoya, R-Farmington, said he backed the measure, but is worried that intermittent access to electricity would fall hardest on low-income families who are likely unable to weather a prolonged outage.
“I'm just worried about the risk to the provider area,” he said.
Critics though noted despite warnings no widespread blackouts happened.
Others, such as Luis Guerrero, of the Sierra Club's Rio Grande Chapter, said inclusion of combined cycle natural gas would undermine laws that seek to increase the share of electricity generated by zero-carbon sources, and would not change public health impacts which he said natural gas has on the environment and public health.
“Methane gas is a non-renewable fossil fuel that when extracted, vented flared, leaked and combusted damages our land, air, water, climate and health. It doesn't matter when and how you burn fossil fuels or how many cycles of power it has, it is a dirty non-renewable fuel,” Guerrero said.
Some lawmakers also challenged the idea natural gas is affordable.
State Rep. Nathan Small, D-Las Cruces, and a member of the Committee, noted household energy bills have risen in New Mexico by as much as 30% in recent months, as natural gas prices have soared.
He added the time it takes for energy providers to build a combined cycle natural gas plant is about 40 years, which will mean consumers will have to pay more for electricity.
“So this proposal is not only showing that it raises prices month to month but this will be raising prices for an entire generation even as technology advances,” he said.
State Rep. Greg Nibert, R-Roswell, and a committee member, defended H.B. 96, echoing Townsend's claim no other reliable source of energy is as abundant and readily available in New Mexico.
He predicted that if the committee rejected the measure, lawmakers would likely have to approve a similar measure at a later date.
“If we don't pass this today there's going to be some representatives from Albuquerque bringing forth similar legislation in the future,” Nibert said.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.