Legislation to increase the penalty for some physical attacks on law enforcement officers cleared its final hurdle en route to the floor of the New Mexico House of Representatives.

On Friday, all 11 members of the House Judiciary Committee backed a motion to send House Bill 155 out of committee and to the floor for debate and a vote by the full House. The proposal advanced out of the House Consumer & Public Affairs Committee on a 5 to 0 vote Feb. 4.