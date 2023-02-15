Legislation to increase the penalty for some physical attacks on law enforcement officers cleared its final hurdle en route to the floor of the New Mexico House of Representatives.
On Friday, all 11 members of the House Judiciary Committee backed a motion to send House Bill 155 out of committee and to the floor for debate and a vote by the full House. The proposal advanced out of the House Consumer & Public Affairs Committee on a 5 to 0 vote Feb. 4.
The bill would stiffen the penalty for aggravated battery upon a peace officer, great bodily harm or attacks involving a deadly weapon, in a manner where great bodily harm or death is inflicted, by raising the offense from a third-degree felony to a second-degree felony. That would enhance the basic sentence from three years in prison and a possible $5,000 fine to nine years and a possible $10,000 fine.
State Rep. Andrea Reeb, R-Clovis, and state Rep. Bill Rehm, R-Albuquerque, are the sponsors of the measure. In testimony before the committee Friday, Reeb said under existing law an individual receives the same three-year basic sentence whether the act is committed against a law enforcement officer or someone who is not one.
“I'm trying to switch that penalty to where we can actually give them the penalty that a person deserves when they shoot at our law enforcement officers so it's not just the same as shooting at a regular person,” she said.
Under House Bill 155, Reeb said, judges would still retain their discretion to sentence an offender to a lesser term depending on the circumstances.
A longtime prosecutor and former district attorney for New Mexico's 9th Judicial District, Reeb argued law enforcement officers deserve special status when it comes to penalties for crimes committed against them, something that already exists in other parts of state law.
Barbara Romo, district attorney for New Mexico's 13th Judicial District, and an expert witness who spoke to the committee in favor of the bill, said when an officer is killed, injured or shot in the line of duty, it affects the entire community.
“I think our society already recognizes the need to give police officers more protections because they are the ones who run out, who run towards danger to protect us all,” she said.
The proposal comes as crime has become a top issue for both parties during the current 60-day legislative session. Tom Johnson, chief of the New Mexico State Police, told the committee there has been a spike in the number of assaults and batteries against his officers, rising from just 10 in 2017 to 58 in 2022.
Rick Tedrow of the New Mexico District Attorney's Association and district attorney for the 11th Judicial District, said such a trend is being seen all across the state.
“The assaults and batteries against our police officers is just starting to go through the roof,” Tedrow said. He added he hopes increasing the penalty can serve as a deterrent. Julie Ball, district defender for the office of the public defender in New Mexico's 1st Judicial District, and the lone person to speak out against the bill at the committee, said that is unlikely.
Ball notes such offenses are almost always reactive in nature and are committed while in the commission of another crime and “not because someone is thinking 'hmm, this is a second-degree felony, I'm not going to do this,” she said.
House Bill 155, Ball argued, is broad and could end up being applied to those who commit aggravated battery against a peace officer that results in little or no bodily harm.
Under New Mexico law, aggravated battery upon a peace officer is defined as “unlawful touching or application of force to the person of a peace officer with intent to injure that peace officer while he is in the lawful discharge of his duties.”
“What this bill does is it provides the same punishment for someone who causes great bodily harm as for someone who doesn't,” she said.
Mechanisms are already in place, she said, that can increase penalties against an individual found guilty of such a crime, including for use of a firearm in the commission of a crime or if the offender is found to be a habitual violent offender.
Proponents of the bill insisted the increased penalties would apply not to those suspected of aggravated battery, which is a misdemeanor, but aggravated battery upon a peace officer which results in great bodily harm or involves a deadly weapon, where death or great bodily harm is inflicted.
“We are not talking about officers who were kicked in the groin and spit on, although those are not nice things. We're talking about life-threatening injuries to police officers,” Romo said.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
