A bill aimed at toughening penalties for what lawmakers say is a rash of robbery and organized retail theft passed the New Mexico House of Representatives with bipartisan support.

House Bill 234 emerged from the chamber Wednesday on a 62-3 vote. State Reps. Matthew McQueen (D-Galisteo), Joanne Ferrary (D-Albuquerque) and Angelica Rubio (D-Las Cruces) provided the three votes against the proposal.