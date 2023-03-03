A bill aimed at toughening penalties for what lawmakers say is a rash of robbery and organized retail theft passed the New Mexico House of Representatives with bipartisan support.
House Bill 234 emerged from the chamber Wednesday on a 62-3 vote. State Reps. Matthew McQueen (D-Galisteo), Joanne Ferrary (D-Albuquerque) and Angelica Rubio (D-Las Cruces) provided the three votes against the proposal.
Passage of the measure out of the House comes as crime, particularly the surge of organized retail theft in which gangs target retailers, as well as plan and carry out the seizure of large amounts of merchandise, has taken center stage during the current 60-day legislative session.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has called for the passage of such a bill. It is also a key part of the package of community safety legislative proposals pushed by New Mexico House Democrats and has been championed by Republicans.
In her presentation on the House floor, the bill's chief sponsor, Rep. Marian Matthews (D-Albuquerque), went so far as the call the proposal “maybe the most important crime bill considered this session.”
“They make off with substantial amounts of products while terrorizing shoppers and employees of the stores,” Matthews said while addressing the House.
Under House Bill 234, individuals who commit more than one episode of shoplifting within 90 day period could be charged based on the aggregate value of the merchandise stolen whether that be from different locations or from the same location during multiple instances.
Two new crimes are also created under the law: aggravated shoplifting, a third-degree felony that carries a prison term of up to three years, and organized retail crime, a second-degree felony with a sentence of up to nine years in prison.
Per House Bill 234, the offense of aggravated shoplifting would encompass theft and individuals who assist in efforts to seize merchandise with an aggregated value of at least $2,500 from one or more retailers within a year with the intent to sell, exchange or return the merchandise for value.
State Rep. Candy Ezzell (R-Roswell) said it is having an effect on retail businesses that are losing money as a result of such episodes across the state, including in Chaves County.
“I have elders in my particular area who don't even want to go to the grocery store for the threat of being knocked down, having their purses stolen, being robbed of their grocery carts,” she said. Ezzell added many of them are opting instead to shop online.
Despite near-unanimous backing of the proposal, some lawmakers said they do not believe it goes far enough.
“My preference would be to send a stronger message to the criminal elements that organize these things,” House Minority Whip Greg Nibert (R-Roswell).
Though the new proposed crime of aggravated shoplifting would apply to episodes of theft where a weapon is used or is known to be on a person at the time of the act, Nibert said it doesn't take into account when a person taking merchandise pushes or knocks down someone who tries to stop them.
“To me, that just seems like aggravated shoplifting,” he said.
Nibert also introduced an amendment to increase from a third-degree felony to a second-degree felony an instance of aggravated shoplifting that either involves a firearm or where great bodily harm is inflicted on someone. The amendment ultimately failed.
A fiscal impact report attached to the bill says it is estimated the new offenses will cost the state at least $556,800 more in annual costs related to incarceration.
It is estimated each year 22 people will be incarcerated at a higher level for multiple instances of shoplifting within a 90-day period, while each year another 10 people will be incarcerated on the charge of organized retail crime, the report states.
House Bill 234 now heads to the New Mexico Senate.
