State Rep. Candy Ezzell

State Rep. Candy Ezzell, R-Roswell, speaks to an audience at the Hi-Q-Venue in Roswell in July 2020. HB. 153 sponsored by Ezzell moved out of the House Agriculture, Acequias and Water Resources Committee. The bill would charge those accused of stealing livestock with a separate third degree felony charge  for each animal taken. It now heads to the House Judiciary Committee.

A proposal to stiffen penalties for livestock theft under New Mexico law advanced out of a state legislative committee Thursday.

Members of the New Mexico House Agriculture, Acequias and Water Resources Committee voted 5 to 2 to approve a motion to forward House Bill 153 (H.B. 153) out of committee, but without a “do pass recommendation.”