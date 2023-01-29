A proposal to stiffen penalties for livestock theft under New Mexico law advanced out of a state legislative committee Thursday.
Members of the New Mexico House Agriculture, Acequias and Water Resources Committee voted 5 to 2 to approve a motion to forward House Bill 153 (H.B. 153) out of committee, but without a “do pass recommendation.”
The committee's move allows the bill to move to other committees, but without an explicit endorsement for passage of the legislation as is currently written. Committee members made the move to give bill sponsors additional time to research proposed changes to it based on concerns expressed during the hearing.
State Reps. Susan Herrera, D-Embudo, the committee's chair, and Marian Matthews, D-Albuquerque, provided the two dissenting votes.
H.B. 153 would alter New Mexico's existing larceny laws, so individuals accused of stealing livestock are charged with one count of larceny for each animal stolen. Larceny under New Mexico state law is a third-degree felony punishable by up to three years in prison.
State law defines livestock as “all domestic animals that are used or raised on a farm or ranch, including the carcasses thereof, and exotic animals in captivity and includes horses, asses, mules, cattle, sheep, goats, swine, bison, poultry, ostriches, emus, rheas, camelods and farmed cervidae upon any land in New Mexico.”
Under existing law, all larceny of livestock constitutes a third-degree felony, regardless of the value of the property stolen.
In her testimony, state Rep. Candy Ezzell, R-Roswell, chief sponsor of the bill and the committee's top-ranking member, said courts have interpreted the current statute that a person accused of livestock of larceny can only be charged with one count of larceny per incident “whether they steal one head or a hundred head.”
Elizabeth Johnson, legal counsel for the New Mexico House Republican Caucus and who appeared as a witness at Thursday's hearing, said the language in state statute and the court's interpretation means agriculture is treated differently than other types of larceny.
“So if a bad guy comes and steals twenty cattle, he is charged one time for larceny, even though the victim has lost the value of twenty cattle,” Johnson said.
H.B. 153 would still say a person who engages in larceny of livestock is guilty of larceny, a third-degree offense, “provided that the theft of multiple livestock shall constitute a separate offense for each individual animal stolen.”
Cattle rustling and theft of livestock may sound like a crime of a different era, but Ezzell, who herself is a rancher, says it is still very much a reality for agriculture producers.
“We still have livestock theft in the state of New Mexico,” she said.
Ezzell said many culprits are never caught. She references her own experience with livestock theft in the 1990s, when a bull she owned was stolen from one of her pastures located eight miles from her house.
It was later determined someone pulled up in a pickup truck and trailer, loaded the bull in and drove away with it. The culprit and the bull were never found.
She added there are many similar incidents, such as the taking of multiple cows from a dairy farm in Chaves County, or a family whose trailer filled with horses was taken from a horse show.
“Whenever there is a trailer hooked up with horses and everything else, that's a sizable investment that rolls out of there that no one might ever see again,” Ezzell explained.
For agriculture operations, especially smaller family-operations, even the taking of one animal can represent a sizable loss.
Katelin Spradley of the New Mexico Farm and Livestock Bureau told the committee cattle can be taken and sold at a livestock auction for anywhere between $750 and $1,400 per head.
“That can quite literally cost our producers thousands of dollars,” Spradley said.
Others noted the cost to victimized producers goes far beyond the value of a given animal. Such theft, not only represents the loss of an animal or group of animals taken but also denies them profit from any calves a cow might produce.
“So that is a huge loss to any ag producer, not to mention the cost of DNA and also just the time it takes to bring back your herd after you have lost some,” said Belinda Garland of the New Mexico Livestock Board.
Bill proponents voiced hope that increasing the penalties could deter future theft.
But the fiscal impact report of H.B. 153 says that might not be the answer. The New Mexico Sentencing Commission suggests between 2004 to 2013 three people were sent to prison with livestock larceny as their most serious offense and there have only been 20 counts of the crime deposed in the last five years. In most of those cases, the charges have been dismissed.
According to the report, research has shown that longer time spent in prison could increase and not decrease the chance of committing future crimes.
“Given how rarely individuals have been sent to prison for the existing crime, more effective enforcement and prosecution of the existing offense would likely have had a substantially greater deterrent effect than allowing the crime to be charged multiple times for the same incident,” the report states.
Matthews said while she understands livestock larceny is a hardship for producers, she has issues with the bill.
Under the proposed legislation, a person would be charged with one additional count for every animal stolen regardless of value. Matthews cites the hypothetical of someone receiving several decades in prison for stealing 20 chicks, which have a relatively low monetary value compared to other livestock.
A judge, Matthews said, would likely see such a sentence as overly harsh and an example of cruel and unusual punishment.
A better solution, she argued, is to treat theft of livestock like other cases of larceny where the severity of the charge depends on the value of the items taken.
“I'm thinking coming back to the larceny and using larceny in the same way we use it for other products and other items would avoid that problem and give you a more proportionate response to the actual impact of the crime on the victim,” Matthews said.
Ezzell said in an interview with the Roswell Daily Record that she is working with Matthews to address her concerns related to the bill before it is taken up in the House Judiciary Committee.
However, she warns something needs to be done.
“If we don't do something this problem will continue,” she said.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.