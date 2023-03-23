Lawmakers filed a total of 1,294 legislative proposals during the 60-day session that ended Saturday, but only a small fraction of them have reached the governor's desk.
The remaining bills, resolutions and memorials filed by the 70 members of the New Mexico House of Representatives or the state's 42 senators will not become law. Some passed one chamber but were not heard in the other, some emerged from one committee only to be tabled in another and many more did not receive any committee hearing at all.
In all, Chaves County's five representatives and four senators sponsored 172 pieces of legislation. That number rises to 247 when those which they co-sponsored are included in the tally.
Some of those proposals never found their footing because of substantive disagreements, others were the victims of a tight timeline with the Legislature required to adjourn by noon last Saturday.
“It wasn't long enough and there were just too many bills,” said Rep. Andrea Reeb (R-Clovis) about some of the proposals she sponsored that did not pass both chambers.
Reeb
A first-term representative whose district consists of portions of Curry, Roosevelt and Chaves counties, Reeb had two bills that passed the House which she wished had also passed the Senate.
One of the proposals, House Bill 155, would have made aggravated battery upon a peace officer, in a manner where great bodily harm is inflicted, a second-degree felony, carrying a sentence of up to nine years in prison and a possible $10,000 fine. Currently, the offense is a third-degree felony with a prison term of up to three years and a fine of up to $5,000.
The bill passed the House without opposition but stalled in the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Another bill sponsored by Reeb, House Bill 159, met the same fate. The bill would have allowed certified lab analysts to testify in court via interactive video in cases where an individual faces charges related to driving while intoxicated. It went on to pass the House 55-10 and was forwarded to the Senate Judiciary Committee, which did not schedule a hearing on the measure.
Ezzell
One of the bills sponsored by Rep. Candy Ezzell (R-Roswell) ended up languishing in that same committee. House Bill 153 would have reformed the state's livestock larceny laws.
“It was a good bill and I was greatly disappointed as was anybody who has livestock,” Ezzell said about the outcome. The bill was sent out of the House on a 55 to 2 vote.
Theft of livestock is a third-degree felony under current state law, carrying a sentence of up to three years in prison and a $5,000 fine, regardless of the value of the animal or animals taken.
Ezzell's bill changed penalties for livestock theft to align with the value of what was taken.
Nibert
The Senate Judiciary Committee proved to be the dead-end for another bill popular in the House, one that would allow for the removal of vehicles or other objects obstructing traffic.
House Minority Whip Greg Nibert (R-Roswell) sponsored House Bill 334 which would have allowed law enforcement officers and New Mexico Department of Transportation employees to remove a vehicle or other object, attended or unattended, from the right of way when they block traffic or interfere with roadwork.
Given its popularity in the House, where it passed without opposition, Nibert said he was especially disappointed in that outcome.
Not all legislation that died was because of neglect or a tight schedule, some proposals were rejected by lawmakers.
For years, Nibert has championed a pair of proposals — one a bill and the other a proposed constitutional amendment — to place limits on the authority a governor has during an emergency declaration and provided legislators with a mechanism to offer feedback.
House Bill 80 and House Joint Resolution 3 went further in the legislative process than in previous years, receiving a hearing in the House Judiciary Committee, but both were tabled on a 7 to 4 vote.
Townsend
The priorities of state Rep. Jim Townsend (R-Artesia) he felt did not receive the attention he thought they deserved including two House Memorials.
One of them, House Memorial 71, would have had the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology establish a task force to assess the amount of rare earth minerals in New Mexico and determine whether enough exist to meet the state's expected reliance on them as dependence on renewable energy increases.
The second, House Memorial 72, instructed the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration to conduct a study of possible budget deficits in 2034 as a result of potential downturns in oil and gas production. The study's findings would be presented to the Legislature at the start of 2024 and include information on projected budget deficits, revenue estimates and alternative sources of revenue that could allow the state's budget to be balanced when oil and gas revenue is depleted.
When speaking on the House floor against the $9.6 billion budget last week, Townsend referenced House Memorial 72 and the need for it.
“I have not seen a plan yet for us to figure out exactly where we are going to get these dollars when oil and gas is not prevalent,” Townsend said.
House Memorials 71 and 72 were sent to the House Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee and the House Appropriations and Finance Committee respectively, with neither receiving a hearing.
Townsend also views as a missed opportunity the House Taxation and Revenue Committee's decision not to include in its tax package a bill to provide operators of stripper wells a tax credit to install technology that curbs methane emissions.
House Bill 350 would have provided a $10,000 tax credit to operators of stripper wells — low-producing wells that yield between 10 to 15 barrels of oil a day — who purchase or lease a vapor reduction unit to reduce emissions from such a well.
Townsend said the credit would encourage small operators to curb methane emissions while keeping wells in operation and enable taxes on that oil to remain a critical source of budget revenue. Critics called it little more than an effort to have taxpayers cover the cost for operators to comply with state rules on emissions.
Mason
An effort to develop a way for law enforcement to determine whether a driver is under the influence of drugs is something first-term Rep. Jimmy Mason (R-Artesia) wishes got more traction during the session.
Mason sponsored House Bill 275, which would have authorized a $650,000 four-year-pilot program for an oral fluid detection project meant to determine whether a motorist has drugs in their system.
Such a test, Mason said, is needed, especially as it relates to the use of cannabis, but the bill was tabled in the House Judiciary Committee on a 5 to 4 vote.
“It went down in Judiciary right off the bat,” Mason said.
Pirtle
Senators had some of their legislative initiatives thwarted too. Despite initially passing the Senate 37-0, Senate Bill 222, sponsored by Sen. Cliff Pirtle (R-Roswell), did not make it to the House floor.
The bill would have required the Office of the State Engineer to keep water records and water data in the district office where they are filed. A later amendment allowed some records to be removed temporarily if copies of them were made.
Pirtle said introduction of the bill came after he learned of plans by the state to move all water records from the State Engineer's District 2 Office in Roswell to its office in Albuquerque as part of an effort to digitize the records for a public database in accordance with a 2022 law.
Although Senate Bill 222 will not become law, Pirtle said Wednesday he was able to secure a letter from the state engineer pledging not to remove water rights paperwork from the Roswell office without first making copies.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, breakingnews@rdrnews.com or on Twitter at @alexrosstweets.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.