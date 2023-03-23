Lawmakers filed a total of 1,294 legislative proposals during the 60-day session that ended Saturday, but only a small fraction of them have reached the governor's desk.

The remaining bills, resolutions and memorials filed by the 70 members of the New Mexico House of Representatives or the state's 42 senators will not become law. Some passed one chamber but were not heard in the other, some emerged from one committee only to be tabled in another and many more did not receive any committee hearing at all.