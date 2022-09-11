Bird scooters

Alex Ross Photo 

A group of Bird scooters in the parking lot of DeBremond Stadium on West 11th Street.

A local couple who manage a fleet of popular electric scooters available for rental are voicing frustration with what they say are repeated instances of theft and vandalism.

“We've been having a lot of scooters missing. Scooters being purposely run over. They're being damaged on purpose,” said Maribel Quinonez, who along with her husband, Albert, manages one of two fleets in Roswell.