A local couple who manage a fleet of popular electric scooters available for rental are voicing frustration with what they say are repeated instances of theft and vandalism.
“We've been having a lot of scooters missing. Scooters being purposely run over. They're being damaged on purpose,” said Maribel Quinonez, who along with her husband, Albert, manages one of two fleets in Roswell.
Bird, a Miami-based company, contracts scooter maintenance and care out to individual fleet managers in more than 450 communities across the United States, according to its website.
The scooters are meant for use inside Roswell city limits. People can find or rent a scooter using a Bird smartphone app. They are charged a small fee up front followed by an additional smaller charge for each minute of use after that.
When people are done, scooters are left on the sides of roads, in parking lots, or on street corners to be later picked up and recharged by fleet managers.
Maribel Quinonez said she worked to bring the scooters to town, viewing them as a cheap, ecologically-friendly mode of transportation, especially for tourists. Many people have used them on a family night out on the town or for a commute to work.
But since they made their debut in Roswell, the couple say they have had to deal with one issue after another.
The first episode occurred, Maribel Quinonez said, when someone placed a scooter in a pickup truck and took it all the way to Artesia and law enforcement had to become involved.
“There were no charges, but it's basically the time we took to go get the scooter, come back. You know, that is a lot of time invested in just one scooter,” she said.
And then there are those who damage the scooters. Maribel Quinonez said one person intentionally ran over three scooters. Others have been damaged by hacksaws or people trying to remove the GPS and SIM card devices on them.
The scooters cannot function once those devices are removed, so they are then discarded, left damaged.
At least three scooters have been found in the riverbed near the Roswell Convention Center in recent months, while at least one ended up in a trash can.
Of the 80 scooters in their fleet, Maribel Quinonez says, they estimate 25 have been damaged and another three have gone missing.
It leaves them feeling that people are unappreciative of their effort to bring something fun and affordable to the community.
Each scooter, they say, costs $1,500, but that is not counting the computer technology they are equipped with.
Managers are responsible for maintenance of the scooters within their fleets. So when a scooter is damaged, they are the ones that have to pay to get it fixed.
And having it off the street and not available for rent can mean as much as $200 a day that managers are not getting.
“So you know each scooter that gets damaged to that point, you have to wait at least three weeks to put the scooter back out. And that is three weeks that that scooter didn't make money,” Albert Quinonez said.
And although fleet managers oversee the repair and maintenance, they do so on behalf of Bird, meaning if the cost becomes too great, Bird could decide to take their scooters out of the community.
The couple say they have taken to Facebook to tell people about their experiences, and although they have received positive responses, it still feels like their efforts are going unappreciated.
Sonny Lujan, the other Bird fleet manager in Roswell, said he has encountered similar issues with theft but only four of his scooters have not been found.
“It hasn't been too rough for me, but it is something that, you know, I have ran into a handful of times or so,” Lujan said.
Part of the reason why his losses have not been greater is because half of the 80-scooter fleet was not ready to be sent out, meaning he had fewer scooters out there.
Those that are stolen, he tends to find them quickly.
The scooters are like cellphones — if the GPS and SIM card technology on them are not removed, a fleet master can find out where they are using an app. If there is unauthorized movement, Lujan receives both a text message and email alert.
He said he sometimes has had to go to people's houses and ask them to return the scooters.
“They kind of act dumbfounded when I am knocking on the door and asking for a scooter,” he said.
At first they sometimes deny it, but Lujan says he shows them the app that tracks the scooters and they eventually return them.
“There's not much you can do other then pick up the scooter, kind of let them learn their lesson in a nice way,” he said.
However, once a scooter goes offline and its GPS is disabled it can be hard to find.
Keeping on top of that is something that requires constant engagement, made tough because Bird wants managers to have some scooters out at all hours of the day or night.
“In between that window of sleepy time, you know, I am not going to be on my phone. So once those scooters have unauthorized movement and I don't get that notification, you are calling for it to be lost or stolen,” Lujan said.
To minimize the risk of theft, Lujan said he is selective about where he places the scooters. For example he is hesitant to place them south of Second Street, and aims to place them in areas with security cameras nearby.
“So whenever I set mine up on the north side on the main drag, on Main Street in front of businesses and stuff like that, I mean, a lot of people are less likely to tend to take them,” he said.
Lujan added that he has also set up a Facebook page so he can post if a scooter goes missing. And he often gets responses from people willing to help him track the scooters down.
“People are always willing to help, with how to help find out whoever took the scooters,” he said.
