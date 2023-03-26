Sarah King and Anna Madden

Sarah King, left, of Dexter, and Anna Madden of Roswell say they will continue their efforts to gain access to the Blackdom town center and the land they inherited. This photo is from a Feb. 18 presentation at the Roswell Public Library on Blackdom and Black history.

 Daily Record File Photo

A state legislator who introduced a Senate memorial bill about the historic Blackdom town site has said he is committed to reintroducing a similar bill next year, while two local Blackdom property owners have said they are continuing with their own efforts to get access to their land and to the town center.

Sen. Cliff Pirtle (R-Roswell) introduced Senate Memorial 18 and Senate Memorial 71 this session. SM 18 passed one committee on March 13, but did not advance beyond that. SM 71 passed the entire Senate by a 42-0 vote on the final day of the session, March 18, but was not able to be heard by the House of Representatives.