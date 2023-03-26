A state legislator who introduced a Senate memorial bill about the historic Blackdom town site has said he is committed to reintroducing a similar bill next year, while two local Blackdom property owners have said they are continuing with their own efforts to get access to their land and to the town center.
Sen. Cliff Pirtle (R-Roswell) introduced Senate Memorial 18 and Senate Memorial 71 this session. SM 18 passed one committee on March 13, but did not advance beyond that. SM 71 passed the entire Senate by a 42-0 vote on the final day of the session, March 18, but was not able to be heard by the House of Representatives.
The proposed legislation would have recognized Blackdom as “the most influential Black settler community in New Mexico” and memorialized some of the community's founders and leaders. It also would have established a task force to determine how to gain access to the town center, about 20 miles south of Roswell.
The town center is now inaccessible by public roads, requiring people to obtain permission to use private and government lands and roads. The task force would have included representatives from Chaves County, the New Mexico Counties association, New Mexico's congressional delegation, the U.S. postmaster general, the State Historian's Office, the State Land Office, the New Mexico Office on African American Affairs and Blackdom property owners.
“I wish we had a little more time to spend on this,” Pirtle said to other senators on March 18, “but I made a commitment that next year we will bring a memorial that really celebrates the history of Blackdom and goes into much more detail about its contributions, especially to Chaves County and New Mexico and all the heirs and ancestors who can still trace their history back to this community.”
The legislation specifically mentioned Lloyd Allen, a former Blackdom educator. Some of his grandchildren who now live in Chaves County are among several families trying not only to have access to the Blackdom town center, but also to the land they inherited. For Sarah King of Dexter and Anna Madden of Roswell, the family land conveyed to their grandfather Lloyd Allen has become landlocked over the past 106 years as adjacent parcels were sold and purchased and fenced in. Their work for more than 10 years to gain a way to enter and leave their property has not yet been successful, with neighboring property owners so far denying their requests and local officials' requests to discuss easements.
Pirtle briefly mentioned King in his Senate remarks, and King said she had talked with Pirtle about the legislation.
“I am just trying to continue on the path that I am on,” said King. “I am not going to wait on the government to do something.” She said that one of her efforts now involves working with a personal acquaintance who is also a federal government official, who is trying to assist.
Anna Madden said, “I am just hopeful that next time it will pass.”
Several other groups of Blackdom heirs and historians also are working on uncovering and documenting the community's history and sorting out property access. Blackdom began about 1901 and was officially chartered by 13 people. According to various historical records, it was the first community in New Mexico established specifically for Black people, many of whom were escaping racism and Jim Crow laws.
A 1947 news article indicated that as many 800 families lived in the community at one time, with other records showing that community members owned more than 13,000 acres. News articles and histories have given several reasons for the community's eventual abandonment, including drought years, difficulty obtaining permits for water wells and crop price declines. The town center once included a church that also served as the school, an office building, a store, a newspaper business, a pumping plant and a branch of the Dexter post office. Only some portions of concrete foundations remain, with the church having been sold in the 1920s and moved to Eddy County.